Source: Intel Intel Core i9-14900K Better performance The Intel Core i9-14900K is Intel's newest high-end processor refresh featuring all the bells and whistles, including a 6.0GHz max clock speed and 24 cores. This one is for the people who want to go all-out with their setup and squeeze every bit of performance from their processors. Pros Exceptional performance Up to 6.0GHz boost clock More cores and threads Cons Much higher power draw Expensive No improvement in iGPU $599 at Newegg

Source: Intel Intel Core i5-14600K Better value The Intel Core i5-14600K is Intel's mid-tier CPU in the Raptor Lake refresh lineup targeted towards gamers. This processor comes with slightly better clock speeds and improved efficiency. If you don't plan on creating realistic 3D renders and playing games on 300+ FPS, this should be your go-to chip. Pros Better value for money Higher P-core and E-core base frequency More effecient Cons No Intel Turbo Boost Max Technology 3.0 Lower L2 and L3 cache $329 at Newegg



Intel’s much anticipated Meteor Lake processors, which are built on Intel 4, are still some ways off. But to keep the spotlight on them, Intel has released its desktop lineup of 14th-generation processors, which are essentially a refresh of the previous-gen Raptor Lake chips, but with slight improvements to clock speeds and overall efficiency.

The Core i9-14900K is Team Blue’s most powerful offering, with clock speeds that touch 6.0GHz and a price tag to match. On the lower end of the spectrum, we have the Core i5-14600K, which provides good performance, thermals, and great value for money. Let's compare these chips to see which comes out on top, not just in the performance department, but also in terms of cost-effectiveness.

Intel Core i9-14900K vs Core i5-14600K: Price, specs, and availability

The Core i9-14900K is launching with a beefy price tag of $589, while the Core i5-14600K comes in at $319. For the extra $270, the i9 gives you unbeatable performance that can handle even the most demanding tasks. But the i5-14600K is no slouch either; the 14-core processor can easily handle most day-to-day tasks, including any sort of game you throw at it, all the while consuming less power and without turning your room into a sauna.



Intel Core i9-14900K Intel Core i5-14600K Brand Intel Intel Cores 8P / 16E 6P / 8E Threads 32 20 Architecture Raptor Lake Refresh Raptor Lake Refresh Process Intel 7 Intel 7 Socket LGA 1700 LGA 1700 Base Clock Speed 2.4GHZ / 3.2GHz 2.6GHz / 3.5GHz Boost Clock Speed 4.4GHz / 6.0GHz 4.0GHz / 5.3GHz Cache 36MB L3 + 32MB L2 24MB L3 + 20MB L2 RAM DDR4-3200 / DDR5-5600 DDR4-3200 / DDR5-5600 PCIe 5.0 5.0 Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Intel UHD Graphics 770 TDP 253W 181W

In terms of specs, the Core i5-14600K can’t hold a candle to the numbers on the more expensive chip. You get 24 cores on the Core i9-14900K compared to just 14 on the i5. Having extra cores is necessary if you plan on multitasking, especially for professionals who create 3D renders and video editors. A higher number of cores and threads reduces render and export times, which means you spend less time waiting and more time working. In video games, having 24 cores is an overkill, as most games cannot use more than 10-12 cores, and the i5-14600K is perfect in this regard.

But that doesn’t mean gamers should stay away from the i9-14900K. This high-end processor caters to the professionals as well as gamers. The higher single-core performance will directly translate to higher FPS, and the larger cache serves no other purpose than to give gamers an edge. However, this also means that the i9 has higher power requirements and produces a lot of heat, which you’ll need to dissipate using a good liquid cooler, or even a custom water-cooling loop.

The 14th-generation Raptor Lake refresh chips are built on the same 10nm process as the 13th-generation chips. They also have the same LGA 1700 socket as the 12th- and 13th-generation processors, so you won’t need a change of motherboard if you are on either of these generations. You get support for both DDR4 and DDR5 memory on this refresh generation, but this is the last Intel CPU generation that will support the outdated DDR4 modules.

Even though the Core i9-14900K costs only $270 more on paper than the Core i5-14600K, you’ll have to spend a lot more money than that to get the most out of this CPU. For starters, you’ll need an expensive cooling solution that will stop this CPU from thermal throttling. A beefy GPU is also necessary if you don’t want to bottleneck the chip, and you’ll also need to go with the more expensive DDR5 RAM instead of DDR4. In terms of value for money, the i5-14900K easily wins.

Performance

Right out of the gate, it’s obvious which of these two chips will come out on top. The i9-14900K easily takes the win, as it rightly should. But how much of a lead are we looking at, and does the jump in performance justify the price increase?

Let’s take a look at 3DMark Time Spy (CPU Score) results first. The i9-14900K boasts a healthy 25% increase over the i5, which is pretty good and should directly translate to better gaming performance.

Core i9-14900K Core i5-14600K 22388 17685

Next up we have the Blender BMW CPU benchmark, which measures the time the processor takes, in seconds, to fully render a scene without any help from the GPU. Thanks to the higher core and thread count on the i9, as well as a higher clock speed, it can render the scene 35% faster than the i5-14600K.

Core i9-14900K (seconds) Core i5-14600K (seconds) 66 105

Finally, let’s look at some gaming benchmarks. These average FPS were obtained using a rig with an RTX 4090 and 32GB of DDR5 RAM running at 5600MHz. Again, the i9-14900K takes the win, but the percentage increase isn’t that big, averaging around 10% higher FPS. While it does help squeeze every bit of performance out of the RTX 4090, if you plan to primarily play video games, the small improvement in FPS by the i9-14900K doesn't truly justify its price.

Gaming FPS Far Cry 6 (High, 1080p) Hitman 3 (High, 1080p) Metro Exodus (High, 1080p) Core i9-14900K 191 219 231 Core i5-14600K 166 191 215

While both processors are very good performers, the i9-14900K is the clear winner when it comes to performance. For productivity, it can give you an improvement of 25% to 35% over the i5-14600K, but in games, this jump is drastically reduced to a meager 10%.

Intel Core i9-14900K vs Core i5-14600K: Which one is best for you?

The Core i9-14900K is hands down one of the best processors you can buy right now. With its 24 cores and 32 threads, 6.0GHz of single-core clock speed, and a whopping 36MB of L3 cache, you can’t go wrong with this behemoth of a CPU. It outshines the Core i5-14600K in almost every regard. If you use your desktop for productivity and don’t want your CPU to hold back your creativity, then this is the right pick for you.

Source: Intel Intel Core i9-14900K Better performance The Core i9-14900K is Team Blue's best offering to date. If you can overlook the half-a-grand price tag, this processor will make short work of any task you throw at it. $599 at Newegg

If dishing out more than $500, not to mention the extra money you’ll spend on cooling the i9-14900K, isn’t part of your to-do list, then the i5-14600K is a great pick. It does perform slightly worse when compared to the i9, but that’s a given. As a standalone CPU, the i5-14600K holds its own very well in productivity-related benchmarks and gives only slightly lower FPS in video games. For gaming, this is the processor you should invest in. Unless you’re building a be-all and end-all of gaming PCs, the i5-14600K will give you all the gaming performance you need at a much cheaper price tag.