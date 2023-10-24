Source: Intel Intel Core i9-14900K Editor's choice The new Core i9-14900K is Intel's new high-end refresh that intends to succeed the i9-13900K from the previous generation. It's only a minor improvement, though, which is only worth considering now at its recommended price. Pros Exceptional performance Up to 6.0GHz boost clock Same recommended price as the Core i9-13900K Cons Not much of an improvement over i9-13900K Draws too much power $599 at Newegg

Intel's new 14th-generation Raptor Lake Refresh series offers subtle upgrades over its 13th-generation parts. The company has introduced a host of new SKUs, upgrading almost all major CPUs from the previous generation. The new line-up is headlined by the Core i9-14900K with clock speeds that touch 6.0GHz. A quick look at the specification sheet, however, will tell you that it's not necessarily a huge upgrade over the Core i9-13900K. They're both based on the same Intel 7 node, have the same core split, and even have identical cache. So, let's take a look at both of these chips to see how they stack up against each other.

Price, specs, and availability

Intel's new Core i9-14900K processor debuted alongside other chips in the new 14th-generation Raptor Lake Refresh series on Oct. 17. It's readily available to purchase right now from various retailers, including Newegg, for $599. It's not too expensive compared to the Core i9-13900K, which can be had for $570 at the time of publication. We're only looking at a slight uptick in price right now, but the i9-13900K is frequently available at discounted prices, and you should be able to snag one for as little as $540.

I expect the Core i9-13900K's price to go down further once the dust settles, but you can expect to pay around $30 more for the newer chip right now, depending on where you get it from. I recommend grabbing the newer i9-14900K if you're only looking at a $30 price difference, but the i9-13900K starts to look better as we see a price gap of $50 or more.



Intel Core i9-14900K Intel Core i9-13900K Brand Intel Intel Cores 8P / 16E 8P / 16E Threads 32 32 Architecture Raptor Lake Refresh Raptor Lake Process Intel 7 Intel 7 Socket LGA 1700 LGA 1700 Base Clock Speed 2.4GHZ / 3.2GHz 3GHz / 2.2GHz Boost Clock Speed 4.4GHz / 6.0GHz 5.8GHz / 4.3GHz Cache 36MB L3 + 32MB L2 36MB L3 + 32MB L2 RAM DDR4-3200 / DDR5-5600 DDR4-3200 / DDR5-4800 PCIe 5.0 5.0 Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Intel UHD Graphics 770 TDP 253W 253W

Platform

As you can see, there's not much in the name of difference between the Core i9-14900K and the i9-13900K. They're both almost identical on paper, complete with 24 cores and 32 threads. The cores are split across eight performance cores (P-cores) and 16 efficiency cores (E-cores), with Intel's Thread Director in place to handle all the task scheduling. They both use the Intel 7 node, are rated for 253W of maximum turbo power, and they also have 36MB and 32MB of L3 and L2 cache, respectively.

The only difference between the processors in this comparison is clock speed. Intel's new Core i9-14900K can boost to 6GHz out of the box, whereas the i9-13900K tops out at 5.8GHz. You'll also notice a measly 200MHz boost in both the base and boost clock speeds of the cores. The i9-14900K's higher clock speeds will result in slightly better performance in both single-threaded and multi-threaded workloads as well as gaming, but the overall performance difference isn't going to be as significant as the jump we saw moving from an i9-12900K to an i9-13900K.

But the lack of improvements here also means that the newer chip draws the same amount of power as the i9-13900K. That's not to say it gets a pass in the efficiency department; we already know how the i9-13900K tends to get toasty under heavy loads and requires a beefy cooling solution to stay under acceptable thermal limits.

We haven't had a chance to drop a Core i9-14900K in our test bench yet for a full review, but all the early reviews point to a very similar power draw, which is on the higher end of the chart. Between a potent CPU cooler and the identical LGA 1700 motherboards and DDR4/DDR5 memory compatibility, you're looking at almost the same platform cost overall for these processors.

Performance

To my expectations, the Intel Core i9-14900K performed very similarly to the older i9-13900K. It scored 2,282 and 38,802 in Cinebench R23's single-core and multi-core tests, respectively. Those numbers are on par with the 13900K's scores on the same tests, with 2,114 and 38,610.

Cinebench R23 Intel Core i9-14900K Intel Core i9-13900K Single-core 2,282 2,114 Multi-core 38,802 38,610

You'll see similar results when you move over to other tests, including Geekbench 5, Blender, and Handbrake, meaning there's very little change in performance between the i9-14900K and the i9-13900K in stock settings.

Geekbench 5 Intel Core i9-14900K Intel Core i9-13900K Single core 2,267 2,154 Multi-core 26,202 24,997

The limited difference in raw performance will also reflect the same level of improvement in both gaming and productivity workloads, as there's no reason to believe that a minor improvement in clock speed is going to magically turn the tides in favor of the i9-14900K. We'll have a more measured take once we get a chance to fully test the i9-14900K processor and compare it with the Core i9-13900K in a more controlled environment, but it's safe to say that the previous generation chip in this comparison is no slouch, and it has ample performance to handle just about any workload.

Both CPUs, as I previously mentioned, draw plenty of power and produce a ton of heat in the process, so don't forget to pair them with a good liquid cooler or consider putting together a custom cooling loop.

Intel Core i9-14900K vs Core i9-13900K: Which one should you buy?

Now that we've established the new Core i9-14900K isn't a significant upgrade over the i9-13900K, it's safe to say that they're both equally good and are perfectly capable of powering your high-end gaming or productivity rig. The Core i9-14900K, however, is easy to recommend to those upgrading from a Core i9-12900K or older, provided you pay something closer to its recommended price of $590. Yes, it's specced very similarly to the Core i9-13900K, but it does bring a minor improvement in performance while drawing the same amount of power.

But there's also no denying that the Core i9-13900K remains equally good, meaning you have absolutely no reason to upgrade to the i9-14900K if you already have the 13th-gen Core i9 processor. In fact, I expect it to go down in price soon, at which point it could become a no-brainer over the 14900K with around a $100 price difference.