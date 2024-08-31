Intel Core i9-14900K Intel's Core i9-14900K is a powerful but power-hungry processor that will easily suck hundreds of watts through the Intel socket. With 24 cores and 32 threads, there's ample headroom for the most intensive tasks. Pros Better performance Hybrid core configuration Cons Higher power draw Less efficient, more heat $549 at Amazon

You'll likely be considering the Intel Core i9-14900K and AMD Ryzen 9 9900X when considering the most powerful processors from AMD and Intel. These two desktop processors are about as good as you'll get in 2024 without going overboard with the 14900K and 9950X. They're designed for power users and enthusiasts, those who will make full use of the available cores, but they're also pretty good for running games at 4K with a flagship AMD or Nvidia GPU. So, which should you choose for your next PC build?

Price, specs, and availability

AMD offered discounts on its AMD Ryzen 9000 series and the Ryzen 9 9900X launched with an MSRP of $499. The Intel Core i9-14900K launched at $599 but can be found for $549. It's a full $50 more for a chip that runs hotter, sucks more power, yet offers better multi-core performance. The two processors are worlds apart. The i9-14900K has 24 cores, 32 threads, a maximum boost speed of 6.0 GHz, 42MB of cache, support for DDR4 and DDR5 RAM, and PCIe 5.0. With a TDP of 125W, you can expect to see more than 250W pulled through the socket.



Intel Core i9-14900K AMD Ryzen 9 9900X Socket LGA 1700 AM5 Cores 8 P-cores, 16 E-cores 12 Threads 32 24 Base Clock Speed 3.2 GHz, 2.4 GHz 4.4 GHz Boost Clock Speed 6.0 GHz, 4.4 GHz 5.6 GHz PCIe 5.0 5.0 Cache 36 MB L3 77 MB RAM support DDR5-5600, DDR4-3200 DDR5-5600 Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 AMD Radeon Graphics (2 cores) Architecture Raptor Lake Refresh Zen 5 Process Intel 7 (10 nm) TSMC 4nm, 6nm TDP 125 W 120 W Power Draw ~253 W ~162 W

AMD does things a little differently with a traditional core configuration, resulting in 12 cores and 24 threads. That's considerably less than Intel's chip but it manages to pack a punch in heavier workloads. A whopping 77MB of cache is available, almost double that found inside the 14900K. RAM support is limited to DDR5 since that's all AM5 is compatible with, but this shouldn't be an issue if you want to use the latest technologies for your PC build. The TDP is only slightly lower, but the power draw is far less, resulting in less heat being generated.

Two very different architectures

Raptor Lake and Zen 5 are two very different architectures. Intel has been stuck on larger process nodes for years now as the company struggles to keep up with the advancements of TSMC, AMD's manufacturing partner. Although Intel is technically on the back foot, the company continues to release processors that win outright in performance tests. The Intel core i9-14900K is a monster on paper with a whopping 32 threads and a maximum boost speed of 6.0 GHz. The AMD Ryzen 9900X on Zen 5 has "just" 24 threads and hits speeds of 5.6 GHz.

Intel follows a similar core configuration as ARM chips with a "big.little" design. You'll find P-cores that are your standard performance cores with multi-thread support and E-cores that are slower and draw less power, carrying out background tasks and leaving P-cores free for gaming and other more intensive workloads. Zen 5 keeps to tradition with all cores the same. All 12 cores inside the 9900X have multi-thread support and run at maximum speeds. Because of the advancements elsewhere (architecture and process node), AMD could keep power draw down.

Performance and gaming

Modern processors are far more powerful than what was available years past. How far the technology has been able to advance is a marvel where even an AMD Ryzen 5 or Intel Core i5 is considered powerful enough for gaming and creative use. You won't find a CPU with fewer than 6 cores in the mainstream family of SKUs. Putting the Intel Core i9-14900K and AMD Ryzen 9 9900X to the test, we used a number of tests for our reviews, including some games. As expected, the 14900K is the better-performing processor across the board, but it doesn't win by much.

The differences in temperature readings are astonishing. The AMD Ryzen 9 9900X gets warm under stress testing at around 76 Celcious but the Core i9-14900K hits 100 Celcius before thermal throttling back to 98 Celcius. Considering the close performance results of these two processors, it's a clear indicator of the disparity in efficiency with AMD coming out on top. AMD's Ryzen 9 9900X drew around 100W less, helping to keep temperatures under control and knocking off a few pennies from your annual utility bill.

Which CPU is best for your PC?

The best CPU is the AMD Ryzen 9 9900X, largely due to the power efficiency of the Zen 5 architecture and TSMC's 4nm process node. That's not to say the 14900K is a bad chip by any means. It's very capable of almost anything you can throw at it. Whether that be gaming, creative software, or other resource-intensive tasks, this Intel processor can handle it. You'll need to ensure you have ample cooling to allow the chip to run as fast as its throttling will allow. And boy will it throttle.

AMD's Ryzen 9 9900X is the better pick of the two chips. It uses considerably less power, generates less waste heat, and manages to trade blows with the Intel Core i9-14900K. Using the same AM5 socket as the Ryzen 7000 series, this processor is a good candidate for upgrading from a previous-gen Ryzen 5 or Ryzen 7. AMD has pledged to support the sam platform for multiple years, which opens up new possibilities for future system upgrades.