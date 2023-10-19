Key Takeaways Intel's new Core i9-14900KF CPU has already broken world records, with the Asus ROG OC team achieving an impressive overclocked frequency of 9.1GHz.

The team used cutting-edge cooling solutions, including liquid helium, to reach such high clock speeds.

Achieving the world record took the team a week of work and multiple attempts, highlighting the dedication and precision required in extreme overclocking.

Intel just launched its Core i9-14900KF 'Raptor Lake Refresh' CPU earlier this week, and it's already breaking world records. Over the past few days, multiple groups of extreme overclockers tried to push Intel's 14th-gen flagship to its limits, and for the most part, they all achieved impressive results. However, the one that achieved the world record was the Asus ROG OC team that included four overclocking gurus: SkatterBencher, Elmor, Shamino, and Bing.

As can be seen from the CPU-Z screenshot in the video below, the Asus OC team hit an astounding 9.1GHz frequency with the new CPU, breaking its own earlier record of 9008.82 MHz with the Core i9-13900K, achieved last December. However, the official world record was registered as 9043.92MHz, as the 9.1 GHz clock speed could not be validated.

The hardware employed to break the world record included the Asus ROG Maximus Z790 Apex Encore motherboard, 16GB of G.Skill Trident Z RAM and a 1200W Enermax PSU. To achieve the stunning clock speeds, the Asus ROG OC team used a cutting-edge cooling solution that included liquid helium, which is colder than liquid hydrogen and reportedly reached a thermal threshold of up to -240 degree Centigrade.

According to SkatterBencher, it took several attempts by the team to finally achieve the world record. In fact, they had to work a whole week to hit the record frequency. As reported by Tom's Hardware, the record was achieved on a single P-core, and is just 35.1MHz higher than the previous record. While that might not sound like a massive margin, it is significant in the world of extreme overclocking, where every single megahertz matters. Either way, now that we know the 14900KF can hit 9.1GHz, it remains to be seen if somebody can eventually push it to achieve that speed on a stable system to make a new world record.