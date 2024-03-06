Key Takeaways The rumored Intel Core i9-14900KS may be the last hurrah for the LGA 1700 socket, showcasing powerful specs and high price.

With 24 cores, 32 threads, and a boosting clock of 6.2GHz, the i9-14900KS could face heat and performance issues during heavy usage.

Consumers may want to weigh the cost and potential drawbacks of the i9-14900KS against other CPUs, especially if on a budget.

Intel launched its LGA 1700 socket specifically to cater to its 12th and 13th-generation chips. At the time of its launch, it shined with its slew of features, including DDR5 RAM support, Wi-Fi 6E connectivity, and PCIe Gen 5. However, the company has been expected to move away from the LGA 1700 socket for its next series of processors. As rumors of the i9-14900KS have continued to swirl, some have questioned whether or not Intel is really done with it. Now, a supposed release date for the KS “special edition” CPU is making the rounds.

The i9-14900KS could be the swan song of the LGA 1700 socket

As originally reported by Videocardz, the Intel Core i9-14900KS could be launched on March 14. Although this date has not been confirmed by Intel, the processor has already been supposedly shipped to distributors. Additionally, rumors suggest that it has been in the hands of reviewers as well. According to leakers, the i9-14900KS will have a configuration consisting of 24 cores and 32 threads (8 P-Cores and 16 E-Cores). It’s also expected to have a base clock of 3.2GHz, but a boost clock of 6.2GHz. This puts its TDP around 150W, suggesting that it’ll be one of the more power-reliant chips of the series (via TechRadar).

If these rumored specs of the Intel Core i9-14900KS turn out to be true, the chip will generate a large amount of heat. It’s this type of over-powering, so to speak, that can hinder performance — especially while gaming. The price of the i9-14900KS is also speculated to come in around $750. Given the hang-ups that could come with performance and the need to address heat dispersion, it may be worth seeing how it compares to existing CPUs. Competitors — and even previously released Intel chips for the LGA 1700 socket — could be a better investment. This might especially be the case if you’re shopping on a budget and don’t need the newest CPU in the series.