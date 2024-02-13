Key Takeaways Intel may be developing a new variation of the i9-14900K with a 6.2GHz clock speed, as rumors and leaked images suggest.

The alleged i9-14900KS CPU may have a default TDP of 150 watts and require 25 watts more power for its maximum turbo clock.

The leaked specs indicate that the i9-14900KS has eight P-Cores, 16 E-Cores, a 3.2GHz base clock, and is manufactured using Intel's 10nm technology.

Rumors of Intel developing a new variation of the i9-14900K have been circulating for months. At the beginning of 2024, they became more solidified when a photo featuring the alleged Intel Core i9-14900KS was published on social media. At the time, it appeared that the supposed CPU would have a 6.2GHz clock speed straight out of the box. However, there was no SKU featured in the image, leading to skepticism. Now, a new leak suggests that there may have been some truth to the previous rumors.

According to specs of the Intel Core i9-14900KS that were published by OCCT, a benchmarking tool, the yet-to-be-announced CPU will indeed have a maximum turbo clock of 6.2GHz. However, there is one caveat — it will require a bit more power (25 watts, to be more specific). Out of the box, the i9-14900KS supposedly has a default Thermal Design Power (TDP) of 150 watts. It seems that the trade-off of overclocking will be more heat, but this could be manageable with the right cooling devices. In terms of the other leaked specs, the i9-14900KS appears to have eight P-Cores and 16 E-Cores. It is being manufactured using Intel’s 10nm technology as its foundation, and it has a base clock of 3.2GHz.

Although Intel has yet to provide any release date or pricing information on the rumored CPU, it’s possible that it could arrive in the first half of 2024 (via VideoCardz). This is based off of the past launch dates of the i9-12900KS and i9-13900KS, which debuted in April and January, respectively. Given the extensive details that have been leaked on the CPU, it’s also likely that it’s been in the hands of testers. If the CPU exists and continues to undergo more performance benchmarking, it wouldn’t be surprising if additional specs go public before an official announcement from Intel.