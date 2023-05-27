Source: Intel Intel Core i9-12900KS $400 $513 Save $113 An incredible processor that can take anything you can throw at it. $400 at Amazon

Intel's been producing some amazing chips for the past couple of years, really raising the bar, delivering products that are reliable, versatile, and extremely powerful. Intel's 12th Gen Core i9-12900KS processor features 16 cores, with the total being split between eight performance cores (P-core) and eight efficiency cores (E-core). When it comes to boost performance, you're looking at 5.2Ghz, and you'll get 30MB of Smart Cache, 14MB of L2 cache, and support for lightning fast DDR5 memory.

This processor can handle anything you can throw at it, so it's the perfect option whether you're building a PC for games, or something for photo or video editing. While the Core i9-12900KS CPU is discounted to $400, there are also amazing promotions on Core i7 and Core i5 CPUs. These deals won't last for long so take advantage while you can.

Intel Core i9

Intel Core i7

Intel Core i5

If these prices aren't really in your budget, you can also check out these amazing deals on AMD's Ryzen CPUs, with discounts that take up to $167 off. Also don't miss out on these other fantastic Memorial weekend deals.