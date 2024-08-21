Key Takeaways Intel Arrow Lake CPUs won't have instability issues like Raptor Lake, the launch rumored for October 17.

Rumors swirl around the specifications of Core Ultra 200K CPUs launching alongside Z890 motherboards.

Core Ultra 200K chips to launch in waves starting with -K series in October, flagship 285K outperforms Ryzen 9 9950X.

Intel previously confirmed that its Arrow Lake CPUs won't have instability issues akin to Raptor Lake CPUs. However, the company hasn't clarified when the much-awaited Arrow Lake CPUs will launch, though there are several rumors circulating about their specifications and release date. According to the latest rumor, you won't have to wait long to build a PC with one of Intel Core Ultra 5, 7, and 9 chips.

Image credit: Intel

The latest leak coming from Board Channels reveals that Intel will launch the Arrow Lake CPUs on October 17, so that's less than two months of waiting (via VideoCardz). The specifications of these chips have been leaked extensively, and you'll get to know whether those details were genuine on October 10 when Intel will officially announce Core Ultra 200K CPUs.

In addition to the Core Ultra 200K chips, the Z890 motherboards will also be announced on the same day. The Z890 series motherboards will have support for the LGA-1851 socket, which automatically means that you won't be able to use it with older generations of CPUs. More authentic details about the motherboard will come when it's announced on October 10.

Intel Core Ultra 200K series is for enthusiasts and gamers

Intel is expected to launch the entire Core Ultra 200 lineup in waves, with -K series chips launching in October this year. Rumor has it that non-K chips will be launched along with B860/H810 motherboards in the first quarter of 2025. However, if you're a power user, you might be more concerned about the performance of the -K series, particularly the flagship Core Ultra 9 285K. The CPU was recently tested on the Geekbench website, and according to the benchmark stats, it has a base clock speed of 3.7 GHz and a boost clock speed of 5.7 GHz (via VideoCardz). The stats also reveal that it has a higher multicore performance than the Ryzen 9 9950X. More details about the specific performance where it leads over AMD will be out when it launches on October 17.