Key Takeaways Leaked specs of Intel Core Ultra 200K range reveal powerful processors set for release on October 24th.

Intel Terminal Velocity Boost can push performance up to 5.7GHz with 240W of power usage.

A total of five SKUs will be available, with varying core configurations and impressive turbo speeds.

Intel is having a rough time right now, so all eyes are on its more immediate releases to see if it can calm back some of its former pride. Fortunately, we don't have to wait for Intel to announce its products, as leakers have been hard at work supplying the internet with data on what the new chips will look like. A leaker has pulled back the Intel Core Ultra 200K final specs, and if it's to be believed, we're going to see something cool in a few weeks.

The final specs of the Intel Core Ultra 200K leak online

As spotted by VideoCardz, the leak appeared on the Chinese website Benchlife. The leaks state that the specs are pretty final, as Intel is moving forward to release the processor on October 24th, with an official announcement on October 10th. As you can imagine, it's a little late for the company to change anything; if we assume the leak is legit, this is highly likely the specs we'll see when the product is released.

So, let's crack open these processors and see what's within. The Intel Core Ultra 200K range will feature five different SKUs. The most powerful SKU is called the Core Ultra 9 285K, and it will use 8 Lion Cove P-Cores and 16 Skymont Efficient Cores. If you use Intel Terminal Velocity Boost, the chip will kick out up to 5.7GHz of performance and will use 240W of power while doing so.

Here's the full table as it was posted on Benchlife: