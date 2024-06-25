Key Takeaways Claiming the spotlight in AI processing, Intel's Core Ultra 200V processors boast impressive TOPS performance, for mobile devices and PCs alike.

Lunar Lake CPUs offer 48 TOPS, meeting Microsoft's Copilot+ standards, featuring Intel's Lion Core Performance Cores and Skymont Efficient Cores.

Intel's new processors are set to hit the market by mid-September, aiming to stay competitive in the fast-paced AI hardware industry.

With Copilot+ devices now out in the wild, the race is on to develop the biggest and best CPU to handle local AI processing. And while there are a lot of different factors that affect AI processing, companies are mostly focusing on boosting their hardware's TOPS (Trillions of Operations Per Second) statistics to outdo one another. Now, recent Intel Core Ultra 200V leaks have revealed a new range of Intel processors that have some pretty good TOPS ratings, and they're coming out pretty soon.

Intel Core Ultra 200V "Lunar Lake" leaks reveal 48 TOPS processors

As reported by VideoCardz, the new range of Lunar Lake CPUs uses a similar architecture to the Arrow Lake range. However, the Lunar Lake is more intended for devices that don't want their components to use a lot of power. As such, you'll likely find Lunar Lake CPUs in mobile devices, while the Arrow Lake range will find its way into people's PCs.

Still, for a mobile device, Lunar Lake packs a good punch. The leaks reveal 48 TOPS of performance - for context, Microsoft has demanded that Copilot+ devices must have at least 40 TOPS to run all of the AI-based tools. Because Lunar Lake shares the same architecture as Arrow Lake, its processors will also sport Intel's new Lion Core Performance Cores and Skymont Efficient Cores. Finally, the Lunar Lake range will be broken down into four Core Ultra 5 processors, four Core Ultra 7, and one Core Ultra 9 variant.

Best of all, you shouldn't have to wait long to grab a device running a Lunar Lake chip. The leaker stated that Intel plans to have these released by mid-September, presumably to capitalize on the AI rush. We'll have to see if Intel's new offerings can help it keep up in the big AI hardware race.