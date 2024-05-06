Key Takeaways The upcoming Core Ultra 200V (Lunar Lake) promises double the power of Arrow Lake processors, with eight Xe2-Cores for improved performance.

While not as powerful as Meteor Lake processors, the Core Ultra 200 will balance performance and power consumption, making it ideal for energy-efficient devices.

The leak also hints at upcoming Z890 motherboards with Thunderbolt 4 as standard, possibly with Thunderbolt 5 compatibility in the future.

Intel hasn't even released Arrow Lake yet, and it's already preparing to outdo it with another one of its CPU families. A leaker has recently lifted the cover on some interesting tidbits of information including details on the Core Ultra 200V series, also known as "Lunar Lake." If the leaks are to be believed, this chip will achieve over twice the power of Arrow Lake processors, alongside some other interesting insights into what Intel is doing.

A leaker reveals information on Intel's future plans

As spotted by VideoCardz, the renowned leaker "Golden Pig Upgrade" gave us all a sneak peek at what's going on at Intel HQ. The biggest bit of news was the Core Ultra 200V (Lunar Lake), which will feature eight Xe2-Cores. Note that the name specifically references the second generation of Xe-Cores, meaning it will be a step up in architecture. VideoCardz believes that the core upgrade alone will be enough to boost Lunar Lake's performance to be "more than double" Arrow Lake's.

The leak also revealed that the Core Ultra 200 processors will use GT1 graphics and four Xe-Cores. As such, it won't be a powerhouse as the Meteor Lake processors, but its design doesn't seem to revolve around pure power. Instead, it'll be more targeted toward devices that want to minimize power draw, meaning that this chip is trying to strike a balance between performance and power drain. The leaker also revealed that the upcoming Z890 motherboards will "be equipped with Thunderbolt 4 as standard," which implies that it will have a Thunderbolt 5 option.

Any further details, such as pricing or specific specs, were not revealed in the leak. However, it's still a good peek into Intel's plans and see what it has in the near future. Who knows; perhaps we'll see one of these chips crowned as the best Intel CPU.