Key Takeaways Intel Core Ultra 7 265KF performance is impressive, but slightly lower than i7-14700KF in benchmark scores.

Benchmark scores suggest Core Ultra 7 265KF is better than i7-14700KF in single-core but lags in multi-core performance.

Core Ultra 200 Arrow Lake CPUs may have been delayed to October 24, but the reason for delay unknown.

Last week, Intel announced it's giving up on 20A for Arrow Lake processors, which will now be produced with "external partners." However, Intel Core Ultra 200 Arrow Lake CPUs are still on track for a 2024 release, as previously confirmed by Intel. The performance numbers have also started surfacing, suggesting the official release is indeed near. The latest benchmark score is coming from Chaos Group's V-Ray.

Intel Core Ultra 7 265KF benchmark scores suggest impressive performance

Image credit: Intel

Benchmark scores for the Arrow Lake desktop processors started surfacing a month ago, but the closer the test is conducted to the CPU's release date, the more the chance of the numbers reflecting real-life performance. Now, the upcoming Intel Core Ultra 7 265KF has recently appeared on the V-Ray benchmark site, getting an average score of 33,153 based on two records (via ITHome).

While the score is impressive, the Core Ultra 7 265KF's average score is more than 1000 points lower than the i7-14700KF, which records an overall score of 34,549. However, it won't be fair to compare their scores because we don't know whether these CPUs were overclocked when the testing was done. It's also important to note that these numbers represent the rendering performance of the processors, unlike, say, CPU-Z benchmark scores, which are reflective of a broader evaluation of the CPU.

The first Geekbench benchmark score for the Core Ultra 7 265KF Arrow Lake processor came a month ago (via Benchleaks). It scored 3,219 in single-core and 19,433 in multi-core. If the Geekbench scores are to be believed, the Core Ultra 7 265KF is slightly better than the i7-14700KF in single-core performance test but lags in multi-core.

Intel Core Ultra 200 Arrow Lake desktop CPUs may have been delayed

The Core Ultra 200 Arrow Lake CPUs will launch this year, but not on the day it's previously expected. According to a report from Hong Kong publication HKEPC, Intel has scrapped its plans to release the next-generation desktop processor on October 17. Instead, the company has delayed the launch to October 24. However, the reason behind the delay is unknown.