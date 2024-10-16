Intel Core Ultra 9 285K Intel's new Core Ultra 9 285K is among the first on the Arrow Lake architecture with new P-cores, E-cores, and efficiency gains to compete against AMD's Zen 5. Pros Better efficiency than 14th gen Impressive specifications Cons Newer, less mature platform DDR4 RAM support dropped

AMD Ryzen 9 9950X The most powerful Zen 5 processor around, the AMD Ryzen 9 9950X is designed for enthusiast systems. It's immensely powerful and one of the best CPUs. Pros Mature platform and extended support 16 powerful multi-threaded Zen 5 cores Cons Not the best for gaming Struggles to beat older Core i9 CPUs $650 at Newegg



Intel launched its Arrow Lake family of processors in the latter half of 2024 to compete against AMD's Ryzen 9000 range. The Intel Core Ultra 9 285K and AMD Ryzen 9 9950X are powerful flagship CPUs far beyond what most people require for their PC. Should you need either chip for your system, there are notable differences in the architectures, sockets, threads, and other specifications. Choosing the best one for your PC depends on the platform you wish to use. They're both excellent processors, at least on paper. We still have to get the new Intel Core Ultra range on our test benches, but we have no doubt Intel will be able to match AMD.

Price, specs & availability

The Intel Core Ultra 9's MSRP is $599, which is less than the AMD Ryzen 9 9950X's $649. The $50 saving doesn't reflect the specifications since you'd assume the Core Ultra 9 285K would have weaker internals, but that couldn't be further from the truth. Intel has a 24-core configuration with 8 P-cores and 16 E-cores whereas AMD has a flat 16. For threads, this translates to 24 for Intel (since no Hyperthreading is present) and 32 for AMD. Speeds hit 5.7 GHz and 5.5 GHz for Intel's P-cores and E-cores with AMD offering 5.7 GHz across all cores. This should translate to similar performance results with the 9950X taking the lead in heavily threaded workloads.



Intel Core Ultra 9 285K AMD Ryzen 9 9950X Socket FCLGA1851 AM5 Cores 8/16 16 Threads 24 32 Base Clock Speed 3.2 GHz / 3.7 GHz 4.3 GHz Boost Clock Speed 5.5 GHz / 5.7 GHz 5.7 GHz PCIe 5.0 5.0 Cache 76 MB 81 MB RAM support DDR5-6400 DDR5-5600 Graphics Intel Graphics AMD Radeon Graphics (2 cores) Architecture Arrow Lake Zen 5 Process TSMC N3B TSMC 4nm, 6nm TDP 125 W 170 W Power Draw 250 W ~200 W

PCIe 5.0 is fully supported by both processors, allowing for the fastest GPUs, expansion cards, and storage drives to be installed. Unlike the 14th generation of Intel chips, this latest Core Ultra range of CPUs only supports DDR5 RAM, matching AMD's AM5 chips. If you want to keep using older DDR4 system memory, you'll need to stick to older Intel platforms. RAM speeds are different with Intel pulling ahead on transfer rates with a maximum speed of DDR5-6400. AMD only supports DDR5-5600 though both platforms will allow you to use faster modules through EXPO and XMP.

Cache is also similar with Intel sporting 76MB and AMD rocking 81MB. The more cache, the more data the CPU can store locally before tapping into slower system memory. For graphics, you can expect light gaming performance with the Intel Graphics and AMD Radeon Graphics, though these integrated GPUs should only be relied upon for video output. We recommend discrete graphics cards for playing PC games. Both processors are manufactured using TSMC's fab, though Intel's Arrow Lake chips use a slightly newer N3B process, compared to the 4nm and 6nm with AMD.

Architecture

Arrow Lake vs. Zen 5

Arrow Lake is the codename for Intel's 15th-gen family of desktop and laptop processors. This architecture goes up against Zen 5 from AMD, both of which had efficiency and performance per watt as a high-level target. Intel continues to follow the big.little design for its processors with a combination of traditional P-cores and new, more efficient E-cores for background tasks. Early days proved troublesome with operating systems having to handle workloads across different cores, moving as required. Things have improved as the technology advanced and matured and Intel is again making improvements with Arrow Lake.

Close

AMD is keeping to its traditional core layout with up to 16 multi-threaded physical cores and 32 threads. Another notable change with Arrow Lake from Intel is the removal of Hyperthreading from all Intel Ultra processors at launch. All cores have a single thread for handling instructions, hence why the thread numbers don't stack up to previous generation chips. Although the two companies take a different approach to creating a desktop processor, the result is largely the same — incredibly powerful CPUs for modern systems.

Performance

Both are overkill for gaming

While we've yet to put the Intel Core Ultra 9 285K on our test bench, we can use its provided specifications from the company to gauge where the CPU should sit compared to the AMD Rzyen 9 9950X and its predecessor, the Intel Core i9-14900K. Because Intel has attempted to cut power draw without sacrificing performance, we expect the Core Ultra 9 285K to perform about the same as the outgoing 14900K, which we compared against the AMD Ryzen 9 9950X in our in-depth reviews. The 9950X and 14900K trade blows throughout our suite of tests.