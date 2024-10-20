Intel Arrow Lake is here, meaning there are some new Intel processors for you to choose from for your next PC build. Requiring a new platform, chipset, and socket, these new chips will need to be a considerable upgrade over your existing hardware to make the additional cost worthwhile. But which family of Intel Core Ultra processors should you buy? I'm going to run through the specifications, pricing, value, and expected performance of the Intel Core Ultra 5 245K, Core Ultra 7 265K, and Core Ultra 9 285K to help you make the right decision.

Price, specs, and availability

Same architecture, different specs

The easiest way to decide on an Intel Core Ultra processor is to look at the specifications. If you want the most affordable CPU, go with the Core Ultra 5. Want the most power? The Core Ultra 9 will be the better pick. Let's start with the Intel Core Ultra 5 245K. This is a 14-core entry-level CPU (try saying that with a straight face), rocking 6 P-cores and 8 E-cores. These cores can boost up to 5.2 GHz and 4.6 GHz, respectively. 24MB of L3 and 26MB of L2 cache is available for storing instructions and the CPU should draw up to 160W of power. Next up is the Intel Core Ultra 7 265K with its 8 P-cores and 12 E-cores.

With 6 more threads, the Core Ultra 265K can better handle multi-threaded workloads than the Core Ultra 5. It can also boost higher with the P-cores going up to 5.4 GHz. Topping this off is 30MB of L3 and 36MB of L2 cache. The CPU will also hit 250W and should be ideal for gaming PCs. So long as you have ample cooling, you won't experience any issues with the 265K.



Intel Core Ultra 5 245K Intel Core Ultra 7 265K Intel Core Ultra 9 285K Socket FCLGA1851 LGA 1851 FCLGA1851 Cores 6P / 8E 8P / 12E 8P / 16E Threads 14 20 24 Base Clock Speed 4.2 GHz / 3.6 GHz 3.9 GHz / 3.3 GHz 3.7 GHz / 3.2 GHz Boost Clock Speed 5.2 GHz / 4.6 GHz 5.4 GHz / 4.6 GHz 5.7 GHz / 5.5 GHz PCIe 5.0 5.0 5.0 Cache 24MB L3 + 26MB L2 30MB L3 + 36MB L2 36MB L3 + 40MB L2 RAM support DDR5-6400 DDR5-6400 DDR5-6400 Process TSMC N3B TSMC N3B TSMC N3B TDP 125 W 125 W 125 W Graphics Intel Graphics Intel Graphics Intel Graphics Architecture Arrow Lake Arrow Lake Arrow Lake Power Draw ~159 W ~250 W ~250 W Price (MSRP) $320 $400 $599

Moving up to the flagship we have the Intel Core Ultra 9 285K. This 8 P-core and 16 E-core monster is perfectly suited for enthusiasts and creator usage, but it should also be pretty good for gaming. This is thanks to the 5.7 GHz boost speed for the P-cores and 5.5 GHz for the E-cores. 36MB of L3 and 40MB of L2 cache is available for quick access to data and this CPU will happily suck as much power as you can provide, though you won't see the ridiculous levels as was the case with 14th-gen CPUs. This is about as good as Arrow Lake will provide without going overboard.

Gaming and performance

What can we expect from these three CPUs?

The embargo for the Arrow Lake launch has yet to lift, which limits our ability to discuss the performance of these processors, at least based on our findings. What we can do is reference the official media provided by Intel. The company shared some data on how specific SKUs within the 15th-gen family of processors perform in top PC games. The Intel Core Ultra 9 285K is about 8% faster than the AMD Ryzen 9 9950X and if everything goes to plan, the Intel Core Ultra 5 and Core Ultra 7 should match (if not slightly surpass) their AMD Ryzen 9000 equivalents.