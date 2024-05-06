Key Takeaways Intel urges its partners to implement a standard profile for 13th and 14th-gen chips for stability.

Partners were disregarding recommended settings in lieu of more performance.

Intel taking action to ensure stability by enforcing default values in motherboard settings.

If you've noticed that your newer Intel CPU has been a little unstable, help may be on the way. A recent leak has shown that Intel has sent out a message to its motherboard partners, asking them to begin using a standard profile for their boards. This move should hopefully bring stability to 13th and 14th-generation chips, as the company hopes to iron out issues with i9 processors.

Intel wants its motherboard partners to stop tweaking its settings

As spotted by Tom's Hardware, a leak by @9550pro on X has revealed a message that Intel has passed to its motherboard partners. As it turns out, Intel gave its partners recommended settings for its processors to ensure their stability. However, in a bid to push the margin and outdo the competition, the partners have been ignoring or disabling these settings to squeeze out every bit of performance possible. As a result, people have noticed their processors haven't been as stable as they liked.

Now, Intel is putting its foot down to help bring order to the chaos. In a mildly ominous message, Intel has stated in bold text that its partners should implement a profile that features all the settings at their default values. It also gives the companies a deadline of May 31st to get this profile up and running. Intel recently asked Asus and Gigabyte to do the same, and it proved an effective and easy way to solve stability problems.

As such, if you've been having crashing issues with your new Intel processor, keep an eye out for an update for your motherboard in the coming weeks. Once you get the update, make sure the motherboard is using "Intel Default Settings" for your processor. If all is well, it should solve your stability woes.