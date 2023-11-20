Having the best processor for your system is not just a dream. It's also a crucial requirement in building a modern PC. If you want an Intel CPU, depending on your requirements, the minimum we recommend for a decent computer these days is a Core i5, but you can get a Core i7 if you need extra power. However, since these processors won't come cheap, you might have waited a long while for the price to go down. Thankfully, we have Black Friday, where you can find all-time low prices on some excellent CPUs, including some Intel i5 and i7 processors, but only while stock lasts.

Intel Core i5-13600K and i5-13600KF

Source: Intel Intel Core i5-13600K $250 $304 Save $54 The Intel Core i5-13600K with integrated graphics is down to $270 this Black Friday. Typically, it costs around $330. You can also get the unlocked version Core i5-13600KF for $250. $270 at Amazon (Core i5-13600K) $250 at Amazon (Core i5-13600KF)

The Intel Core i5 features six power cores and eight efficiency cores and maxes at a speed of 5.1GHz. There are a total of 20 processor threads in this CPU. For optimal performance, it has a hybrid architecture that integrates two separate core microarchitectures so that workloads are distributed accordingly. It's also compatible with Intel 600 series as well as 700-series motherboards. Keep in mind that there’s no CPU cooler included with this one.

The processor comes with either integrated graphics or simple unlocked. But since the price margin is thin this Black Friday, we suggest you get integrated graphics.

Intel Core i7-13700K and i7-13700KF

Source: Intel Intel Core i7-13700K $336 $394 Save $58 The Intel Core i7-13700KF with graphics integrated costs $345, $74 off the regular price. The simple unlocked variant is priced at $336, which is $58 off the regular price. $336 at Amazon (Core i7-13700KF) $345 at Amazon (Core i7-13700K)

If you are looking for something at the higher end, this i7 would be perfect, especially if you work with heavy media or AAA games. It features eight power cores and eight efficiency cores with 24 threads and 5.4GHz max speed, which will be sufficient for all those resource-consuming tasks. All other aspects are the same as offered in the i5, including the graphics-integrated variant and the unlocked one.

If you plan on buying a processor for your next PC, now is the right time. Act fast because these Black Friday deals will only last until the stock lasts.