Key Takeaways Intel found that elevated operating voltage is causing instability in some Raptor Lake desktop processors.

A microcode patch will address this root cause, with release targeted for mid-August.

No need to replace hardware - just wait for the patch to fix the issue and get your system running smoothly again.

Earlier today, we reported that, while Intel didn't know what was going on with its Raptor Lake desktop chips, it knew for sure that the mobile chips weren't suffering the same fate. Fortunately, it appears that Intel's hunch has pulled through, as it has finally identified what is causing the issue. Best of all, there's no need to replace any hardware that's still good, as all Intel has to do is release a patch to get everything working fine again.

Related Intel Core i7-14700K review: The only meaningful Raptor Lake Refresh upgrade Intel's i7-14700K is a powerful chip that has four more E cores than last generation, so how does it fare?

Intel reveals what was causing instability within Raptor Lake systems

In an announcement on Intel Community, the company explains what it found:

Based on extensive analysis of Intel Core 13th/14th Gen desktop processors returned to us due to instability issues, we have determined that elevated operating voltage is causing instability issues in some 13th/14th Gen desktop processors. Our analysis of returned processors confirms that the elevated operating voltage is stemming from a microcode algorithm resulting in incorrect voltage requests to the processor. Intel is delivering a microcode patch which addresses the root cause of exposure to elevated voltages. We are continuing validation to ensure that scenarios of instability reported to Intel regarding its Core 13th/14th Gen desktop processors are addressed. Intel is currently targeting mid-August for patch release to partners following full validation.

As such, if your PC uses a Raptor Lake CPU, it's likely worth giving it a rest until Intel can get its patch released in mid-August. Until then, it's at least good to know that purchasing one of the best Intel CPUs for your desktop won't be a gamble once the patch rolls out.