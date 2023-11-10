Key Takeaways Intel has paused development of its Cryo Cooling Technology, a liquid cooling solution for PCs, leaving users to seek alternative cooling options.

When it comes to keeping your PC cool and maintaining performance, you have a wide array of options. Some people opt for water cooling, which effectively redirects and traps heat, while others get by with air cooling and adjusting their fan speeds. If you frequently run into issues like overclocking, however, you might need to look into a more sustainable option. Intel was working on further development of its Cryo Cooling Technology, which relies on a liquid cooling solution to help PC users maintain safe temperatures. Now, it’s no longer on its docket.

In an announcement posted on the company website on Nov. 6, Intel confirmed that it is pausing all development of its Cryo Cooling Technology. The product consists of a liquid cooling solution, pump, radiator, condensation controller, and heatsink. While in use, it doesn’t interact with the motherboard-controlled fan or pump control connector headers, nor does it create condensation. Intel was refining accompanying software to monitor the CPU’s temperature, as well as the cooler’s temperature, voltage, and power consumption. As a result of this pause, the Cryo Cooling Technology isn’t expected to be supported for newer CPUs, such as the 14th generation Raptor Lake Refresh processors (via AnandTech).

Intel finished its announcement by suggesting users reach out to their auxiliary cooling provider for alternative solutions. Cooler Master, for example, is one option that offers several cooling products that might fill your void. EKWB is another company that specializes in liquid cooling, if that is the type of product you need. In the least, having to pivot to a new cooling solution could come as a relief if Intel’s Cryo Cooling Technology sticker-shocked you. At a retail cost of $359.99, the product was notably more expensive than alternative options on the market. Now that opting for Cryo Cooling Technology is out of the question, you’ll have one less dilemma on your hands.