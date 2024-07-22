Key Takeaways Alderon Games claims Intel's Raptor Lake desktop chips have "near 100%" failure rate in tests.

Intel denies that its mobile chips are also affected and blames common causes for their instability.

Consumers threaten to switch to AMD due to Intel's ongoing issues with its desktop chips.

Something very odd is going on with Intel's Raptor Lake chips. It all began when video game publisher Alderon Games claimed that Intel sells defective 13th and 14th gen processors, the family of chips known as "Raptor Lake." They reported doing tests on the desktop version of the chips and discovered that they had a "near 100%" failure rate during said tests.

The publisher returned a second time and claimed that mobile chips also suffered the same fate, albeit at a rarer rate. Now, to make things even more confusing, Intel has spoken up and stated that mobile chips aren't affected by the same issue plaguing desktop chips and that it was a different cause altogether.

Intel denies that Raptor Lake mobile chips are suffering the same fate as desktop chips

Intel made its voice heard in a statement to PC World, where it declared that it ran its own tests on its mobile chips. It stated that the issues it found were attributed to more common causes and not the instability flaw that's plaguing desktop chips right now:

"Intel is aware of a small number of instability reports on Intel Core 13th/14th Gen mobile processors. Based on our in-depth analysis of the reported Intel Core 13th/14th Gen desktop processor instability issues, Intel has determined that mobile products are not exposed to the same issue. The symptoms being reported on 13th/14th Gen mobile systems – including system hangs and crashes – are common symptoms stemming from a broad range of potential software and hardware issues."

While this seems to clear up the mobile chip problem, Intel is still investigating what's causing the instability issue with desktop chips. In fact, with so many people experiencing issues, consumers have been threatening to move to AMD CPUs instead.