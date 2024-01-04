Key Takeaways Intel and DigitalBridge have formed a new generative AI company called Articul8 AI, offering secure, vertically-optimized genAI software.

Articul8 AI keeps training, inference, and customer data within enterprise-grade security, making it ideal for companies wanting AI-run tools.

The platform aims to deliver fast, cost-efficient, and secure generative AI software, with early deployment at Boston Consulting Group across various industries.

As of January 3rd, 2024, Intel Corp. and DigitalBridge Group have announced they are forming a new generative AI company called Articul8 AI. This new company aims to provide users with secure, full-stack, vertically-optimized genAI software. This comes after Nvidia said that Intel lacked "vision and execution" when it came to AI.

At launch, Articul8 AI is said to keep training, inference, and customer data within enterprise-grade security. These features make it an excellent choice for companies that want to provide their customer base with artificial intelligence-run tools. The two companies launched Articul8 using intellectual property and technology from Intel, and both companies intend to collaborate and stay strategically aligned on go-to-market opportunities surrounding the new AI platform. They plan to work together on driving generative AI adoption within enterprise-level companies.

CEO of Intel, Pat Gelsinger, had this to say about the distinguishing features setting Articul8 AI apart from competitors like ChatGPT:

With its deep AI and HPC domain knowledge and enterprise-grade GenAI deployments, Articul8 is well positioned to deliver tangible business outcomes for Intel and our broader ecosystem of customers and partners. As Intel accelerates AI everywhere, we look forward to our continued collaboration with Articul8.

Articul8 AI has a syndicate of high-level investors, including DigitalBridge Ventures, the investing firm underneath DigitalBridge Group, Intel, Fin Capital, Communitas Capital, Mindset Ventures, GS Futures, GiantLeap Capital, and Zain Group. Many of these venture groups have an equity stake in the fledgling company.

Intel and DigitalBridge have designed the platform to sell to users as a complete product that companies can implement out of the box. They aim to deliver fast, cost-efficient, and secure generative AI software. The platform launched on Xeon Scalable processors with Gaudi accelerators. However, as the project progresses, it will support more architectures and alternative infrastructures, widening its customer base.

So far, Articul8 has seen early deployment at Boston Consulting Group. BCG’s team has scaled the program to an enterprise-level customer base working with high-security data, specialized knowledge, and multiple fields, including aerospace, finance, telecommunications, and semiconductors.