Intel has an ambitious process roadmap, but those are the company's plans for the future. Currently, the company appears to be more concerned about fixing the instability issues in its 13th- and 14th-Gen desktop CPUs. It'll release a microcode patch in mid-August to address the instability issues. However, the patch will be helpful only for those CPUs that haven't experienced crashes yet. And for processors that are already experiencing crashes, Intel will simply replace them, thanks to the newly announced warranty extension program.

Intel announces warranty extension for 13th- and 14-Gen CPUs

In a statement to Tom's Hardware, the company announced that it'll extend the warranty on the boxed 13th- and 14th-Gen processor by two more years. So, instead of three years, you're now getting an impressive five years of warranty. And for Special Edition KS models, the warranty will now last up to three years. However, Intel hasn't shared full details about its new warranty extension program, leaving us in the dark about when it'll start receiving defective CPUs from customers for replacement. Nevertheless, those details will be out in the "coming days".

While Intel previously confirmed that high voltages are contributing to the issue, there are multiple reasons why those chips are failing. And the company is still investigating to find out what went wrong. Additionally, it's working on finding ways to easily detect affected CPUs on end-users' systems. Intel will share guidance on that in the coming days.

What should you do now if your CPU is impacted?

If you've purchased a boxed CPU, you should immediately reach out to Intel Customer Support for assistance, as the upcoming microcode patch won't fix the crashing issue on affected products. But for those who purchased systems from OEM/System Integrators, you'll have to contact your manufacturer's support team. You can read the official statement from Intel below: