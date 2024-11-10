Key Takeaways Intel is working to fix Arrow Lake's performance issues with an update before the end of November.

Optimization problems are causing Arrow Lake's struggles, exposed when used by different people.

Intel vows to conduct an internal audit to identify and resolve the optimization issues promptly.

If you've been keeping tabs on Intel news lately, you'll know that the new Arrow Lake CPU struggles with performance issues. Fortunately, it's not a problem with the hardware itself, and it's something that Intel can fix with an update. If you've been waiting for a patch, the company has confirmed that it wants to get an update out before November ends, and Intel itself has offered an apology to everyone involved.

Related Intel Core Ultra 9 285K review: Teething issues for the new tiles Intel's new Core Ultra 9 is here and it's impressive but not at the things you want from an Intel CPU.

Intel is hard at work fixing Arrow Lake's woes

As spotted by Tom's Hardware, Intel's Robert Hallock joined an interview with YouTube's HotHardware to discuss Arrow Lake. As you might imagine, Robert claims that the Arrow Launch didn't go as smoothly as the company hoped.

Turns out, optimization issues are the biggest culprit bringing down Arrow Lake right now. In fact, Intel were pretty mystified about performance issues, because it didn't encounter them in its own lab testing. It's only when the chips got into the hands of different people running different operating systems with different hardware that the issues began to bubble to the surface.

While Robert didn't confirm what exactly was causing the bad optimization, he did promise that Intel would perform an internal audit on what, exactly, went wrong. It's a smart move, as the company has only just recovered from Raptor Lake chip degradation issues and it can't really afford any more big CPU problems. In the meantime, we can only hope that Intel will push out an update for Arrow Lake sooner rather than later. If the company drags its heels too much, it may seriously put people off from buying Intel chips on release (if it hasn't already).