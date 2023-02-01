The Arc A750 is now $249 and it's much faster today than it was when it launched last year.

It's no secret that Intel's Arc GPUs are struggling to establish themselves as a viable alternative to AMD and Nvidia. When the product lineup launched in 2022, the fastest A770 only provided competition to the midrange RX 6600 XT and the RTX 3060 Ti. Furthermore, driver issues have plagued the entire series, particularly in DX9 titles since Arc GPUs don't have native DX9 support. However, Intel has been hard at work on fixing driver issues, and is even lowering the price of the A750 by $40 to sweeten the deal.

Intel has been working diligently on Arc drivers ever since the first Arc graphics cards came out. Last December, Intel launched a single driver that improved DX9 performance in several games by around 50%, which is a massive improvement for just a single update. Cumulatively, Intel boasts Arc GPUs provide 60% higher 99th percentile framerates (which means less stuttering) and 43% higher average framerates since the GPUs launched last year. This isn't important work just for Intel's current GPUs, but for its upcoming Battlemage cards as well.

The Arc A750 is clearly important to Intel because it's the sole Arc GPU getting a price cut, from $289 to $249. It would have been nice to see other cards come down in price too, especially the A770 which is officially priced at $349 (for the 16GB model). It's not clear why the A750 is the only card getting a price cut, but that $249 price tag is in close range of the AMD Radeon RX 480 when it launched. Intel's graphics team comprises many ex-AMD engineers such as chief architect Raja Koduri, who lead AMD's Radeon division when the RX 480 launched, and he argued the $200 to $250 price range was important for the RX 480 to hit. That kind of thinking seems to have made its way to Intel, and the Arc A750 now delivers up to 50% more performance per dollar than the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060, according to Intel.

We liked the Arc A750 in 2022 despite its shortcomings, but now that the drivers are better and the price is lower, it's much easier to recommend the A750. It seems Arc GPUs will eventually shirk off their reputation for being buggy and unreliable, as long as Intel can keep launching these crucial driver updates.