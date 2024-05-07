If you have a modern Intel PC connected to a monitor with built-in speakers, you might have noticed a pretty annoying issue. In some cases, you might not hear anything for a few seconds when playing a video, music, or any other audio. This not only makes it frustrating to listen to content on your computer, but it can make you miss notifications altogether, since the notification sound is short enough not to be played at all.

I first encountered this issue in 2023, and there are multiple reports of it on different forums, including Intel's own community forums. However, the company still hasn't provided any kind of fix, so there's not much you can do to fully fix it.

The problem

It's a power saving measure

This issue has been dubbed by some users as the "silent stream" bug, and it's basically a feature where HDMI sound outputs go to sleep some time after audio playback pauses. This means that the next time audio plays, the device needs to wake up again, which can take a second.

Another user, who posted on the Intel Community forums, also noted that the Intel driver package doesn't include drivers for display audio, which means there's no package from Intel specifically for controlling audio over HDMI. This could be part of the reason the issue happens, as graphics drivers typically include audio drivers for connected displays, too. For some Nvidia GPUs, for example, you can use third-party tools to disable the HDMI audio sleep timer before installing a new driver.

There's no real way to disable this behavior. Some devices may have a fix by altering certain registry values to change the sleep timeout, but this doesn't work for everyone.

How to fix the "silent stream" bug on Intel PCs

SoundKeeper to the rescue

Thankfully, there's a fix, even if it's not an ideal one. It's called SoundKeeper, and it's an app that essentially plays a permanent, inaudible audio stream, preventing your audio output from ever going into sleep mode. All you need to do is:

Download SoundKeeper from the official website. Extract either the 32-bit or 64-bit version. If you're unsure, the latter option should be better. If you have an older version of Windows, you may need an app like 7-Zip or WinRAR to extract the file.

Now, you can run SoundKeeper whenever you want to stop the audio from going to sleep, but you might want this to happen automatically, so we need to make SoundKeeper start with the computer. To do this, follow thse steps:

Copy the SoundKeeper executable file you extracted. Press Windows + R on your keyboard. Enter the following command and hit Enter to open your startup folder: shell:startup Paste the SoundKeeper file here.

Now, SoundKeeper will start with the system every time you turn it on, so your audio should be completely fine.

A problem with this solution, particularly on Windows 11, is that SoundKeeper makes it so that your PC can't go to sleep automatically. Because it causes your PC to be constantly active, it doesn't time out to enter sleep mode. The easier solution here is to put the computer to sleep manually if you're not using it. Another option is to manually kill the process in Task Manager, but then you'll have to restart it when you get back to your PC.

Hopefully a true fix will come

While this solution works, it would certainly be preferable if Intel fixed this issue properly. We've pressed Intel for information on this topic, so hopefully we'll hear back with some good news. For now, though, I've been using this fix for months and it works completely fine. It's a good fix, and I always try to put my PC to sleep manually either way.