Intel Core i7-12700K CPU Save $80 with coupon code "FTTCX9253" $240 $450 Save $210 You can pick up this powerful Intel i7 processor for a steal with this recent deal that knocks $210 off the retail price. $240 at Newegg

There are a lot of great Intel CPUs, but if you're looking to build a powerful new PC that's not going to cost a fortune, you're better off going with an older generation Intel chip or switching up entirely and going with AMD processors.

If the latter isn't an option, and you're going with the former, we've managed to find a great deal on a Intel Core i7-12700K, which offers tons of power, and right now comes in priced well below its original retail. For a limited time, you can score a great deal on this CPU that drops the price by $210, coming in at $240.

What's great about the Intel Core i7-12700K CPU?

This is an excellent CPU for gamers, offering plenty of power with its 12 cores, 20 threads, and max clock speed of up to 5Ghz. While you get excellent performance with this chip, the best part about is that it still manages to run relatively cool, even with basic cooling. Furthermore, you can pair this chip with DDR4 or DDR5 RAM.

Overall, you're not going to find a better processor for the money if you're looking to just pop in a chip and go. Of course, there are better options if you're looking to tinker with a chip, but if you want simple and great performance, this is the chip to go with.

As stated before, you can get this chip for a great price, but be sure to use the digital coupon code "FTTCX9253" before checking out to save $80 off the current price. With the new discount code, the price of the CPU should come in at $240.