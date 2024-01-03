Key Takeaways Intel's i9-14900KS chip might actually materialize with a clock speed of 6.2GHz, as suggested by a leaked image on social media.

The i9-14900KS could potentially be the first Intel CPU to exceed a 6.2GHz clock speed out of the box if the leaked image is genuine.

While details on pricing and exact specifications are still unknown, the i9-14900KS is expected to feature eight P-cores, 16 E-cores, and a TDP of 150W.

Intel confirmed that new CPUs featuring Meteor Lake architecture were in the works back in 2023. Ever since then, speculation has been growing about how the company intends to expand upon the technology. Now, a new image posted on social media suggests that the rumored i9-14900KS chip might be more than just a concept — if the leak is to be believed. In turn, it could mean that Intel is gearing up to launch a CPU with a 6.2GHz clock speed right out of the box.

According to an image posted by @9550pro on X (formerly Twitter), Intel’s supposed i9-14900KS has been developed. If the photo isn’t fake, this would mean that the special edition processor could be the first Intel CPU to surpass 6.2GHz clock speed out of the box (via Videocardz). The CPU is also thought to have a TDP of 150W. There have been rumors that the i9-14900KS was in the works, but there have not been any photos depicting an SKU. In the recently leaked image, the S-SPEC code is concealed, which is necessary to help determine the chip’s authenticity. Originally, the photo appeared in a Chinese QQ chat group, which has been cited for its credible leaks in the past. If the i9-14900KS is, in fact, official, it may still be a few months before it’s released by Intel. No pricing details on the chip have been leaked.

If the Intel i9-14900KS hits the market, there are already several predictions on what its specs may look like when it debuts. For instance, it’s rumored to come with eight P-cores and 16 E-cores. While its boost clock speed has seemingly been confirmed by leakers, its base clock remains a mystery. If past pricing is any indication, the i9-14900KS could be anywhere in the $700 range when it debuts, but this has yet to be determined as well.