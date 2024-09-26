Key Takeaways Intel discovers the root cause of 13th-14th Gen CPU issues & releases microcode updates.

Intel has been hit with a series of unfortunate news one after another ever since the reports of Raptor Lake instability issues emerged, causing significant setbacks to its reputation. Fortunately, with the success of Lunar Lake, the company finally managed to break the chain of bad news. On top of that, another good news has come through — Intel has finally discovered the root cause of the 13th and 14th Gen CPU issues, with a new microcode update to mitigate them.

Intel discovers the source of its 13th and 14th Gen CPU instability issues

Intel released the first batch of microcode updates in August to mitigate issues that were plaguing the 13th and 14th Gen desktop CPUs. But Intel's job was far from over, as the company was still in the process of finding the root cause of what Intel calls "Vmin Shift Instability". And now, after months of "extensive investigations," it's finally made its observations about what could lead to the failing of 13th and 14th Gen desktop CPUs.

From motherboard power delivery exceeding Intel's guidance to elevated core voltages, Intel has pinpointed four operating scenarios that can cause the "Vmin Shit Instability" on its community website. According to the company, here is what is causing the instability in affected CPUs:

1. Motherboard power delivery settings exceeding Intel power guidance. a. Mitigation: Intel® Default Settings recommendations for Intel® Core™ 13th and 14th Gen desktop processors. 2. eTVB Microcode algorithm which was allowing Intel® Core™ 13th and 14th Gen i9 desktop processors to operate at higher performance states even at high temperatures. a. Mitigation: microcode 0x125 (June 2024) addresses eTVB algorithm issue. 3. Microcode SVID algorithm requesting high voltages at a frequency and duration which can cause Vmin shift. a. Mitigation: microcode 0x129 (August 2024) addresses high voltages requested by the processor. 4. Microcode and BIOS code requesting elevated core voltages which can cause Vmin shift especially during periods of idle and/or light activity. a. Mitigation: Intel® is releasing microcode 0x12B, which encompasses 0x125 and 0x129 microcode updates, and addresses elevated voltage requests by the processor during idle and/or light activity periods.

While Intel hasn't clarified whether it needs further investigation to discover more "operating scenarios," under which issues can appear, the company has released a new microcode update in the form of "0x12B," which also contains an update from previously released "0x125" and "0x129" microcode updates. It's currently working with its motherboard partners to release the microcode patch via BIOS updates. Notably, the company has also clarified that you'll not see any significant performance drop after installing the latest microcode patch.

These microcode updates can only prevent the "Vmin Shift Instability" from occurring, but not fix affected CPUs. For those who're facing issues, you should contact Intel for a replacement under the warranty extension program. After you get your CPU replaced with a new one, make sure to install the latest available microcode updates to avoid facing the same instability issues.