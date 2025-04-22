Summary Intel 200S Boost offers up to a 7% gaming performance increase.

Memory speeds and NGU speed are key components of update.

The feature aims to improve gaming performance of Arrow Lake CPUs, not overall performance.

Intel is gearing up to launch a free update for its Arrow Lake CPUs that could have big performance implications. A new feature is said to start rolling out later today called Intel 200S Boost, which Gigabyte described as a series of "pre-configured overclocking profiles" that are still covered under Intel's three-year warranty. Intel has yet to announce 200S Boost, but Gigabyte spoiled the announcement with a press release that was sent live early. It has since been taken down, but Tom's Hardware was able to confirm the existence of the feature, as well as test out its performance ahead of the official reveal.

Related Intel's having yet another go at fixing Arrow Lake's performance Intel really hasn't had the best time with the Arrow Lake launch, but bless their hearts, they're still trying to fix things. It seems that Field Update 2 of 2 BIOSes is imminent, and the company says it will improve things further. I'm skeptical because my own testing on microcode 0x114 hasn't shown any meaningful improvements to our usual test suite, but I've only just noticed a second BIOS update with the new microcode in, so I'm going to do some testing on that once installed.

Intel 200S Boost offers up to a 7% boost in games

You'll need to pair your CPU with speedy memory, however