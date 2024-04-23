Key Takeaways The AM5 platform longevity isn't something the average gamer cares about.

Intel offers better value in both the budget and mid-range segments.

AMD's greater power efficiency isn't a huge deal when choosing a gaming CPU.

When it comes to building a gaming PC, you have two choices for the processor — Intel and AMD. Brand preference aside, which camp you go with depends on which processor lineup is currently faring better on various parameters such as price-to-performance, features, overall platform cost, platform longevity, power efficiency, and more.

The Intel vs AMD debate is a dynamic one as Team Blue and Team Red vie for the best gaming CPU throne with every new generation. But, as things stand, for the everyday gamer looking for a gaming PC powerful enough for modern games and built to last for years, Intel seems to be the clear winner in 2024. Before you start sharpening your pitchforks, hear me out.

4 AMD's stability issues are still worse than Intel's

AM5 still hasn't gotten used to faster RAM

Close

When AM5 first launched, the string of stability issues really put a damper on the excitement surrounding the platform. Perhaps the biggest challenge users faced was getting to run DDR5 RAM rated higher than 6000MT/s with their Ryzen 7000 CPUs. Something to do with the Infinity Fabric of the Ryzen chips seems to limit the RAM "sweet spot" to the 6000MT/s CL30 specification. But many users are reporting stability issues with even this configuration.

Anyone not willing to grapple with RAM replacements or tweaking BIOS settings should simply pick Intel for their gaming build.

In contrast, Intel's Raptor Lake CPUs have always supported generally faster RAM kits compared to the Zen 4 CPUs. Even if you consider the game crashing issues on some Intel chips that recently came to light, they're limited to the high-end 13900K and 14900K SKUs, which are easily outside the consideration set of the average gamer.

What this boils down to is that anyone not willing to grapple with RAM replacements or tweaking BIOS settings for manual memory overclocking should simply pick Intel for their gaming build.

Related How to easily overclock RAM without BIOS If you have an AMD Ryzen CPU, overclocking your RAM can be quite simple with Ryzen Master

3 AMD's power efficiency isn't a huge factor

Every gaming PC has a decent cooler

Close

It's a fact that AMD's superior 5nm process node combined with the Zen 4 architecture makes the Ryzen 7000 CPUs way more power-efficient than any of the Raptor Lake chips. But what's also a fact is that this doesn't matter much when choosing CPUs. If you're spending around $800-$1000 on a gaming PC, you can spare $50 for a budget CPU cooler. There's no dearth of excellent air coolers capable of taming even the Core i9-14900K. You don't even need a fancy AIO liquid cooler.

Higher power bills or temperatures during overclocking aren't sensible arguments for the average gamer.

Well, if you have the necessary cooling hardware to keep your CPU temps in check, the higher power consumption of Intel CPUs becomes a non-issue. Higher power bills or temperatures during overclocking aren't sensible arguments either, as the former won't influence your buying decision enough and the latter isn't something you'd be interested in, being a no-nonsense gamer.

Related 3 reasons why I underclock my processor With CPUs using more and more power, there are a few reasons why it might make sense to underclock your processor.

2 Intel provides more bang for the buck

Budget and mid-range have Intel written all over them

Price-to-performance is probably high on the minds of most PC gamers looking to maximize value for money. While AMD might have excellent processors in the form of the Ryzen 5 7600X, Ryzen 7 7700X, or even powerful APUs like the Ryzen 5 8600G, Intel has AMD beat if we strictly focus on the budget and mid-range segments.

The Core i5-13600KF can be seen retailing frequently for under $250, at which point it becomes a more tempting choice compared to the slightly cheaper Ryzen 5 7600X (~$225). This is because these two chips deliver similar gaming performance, with the 13600K often beating the Ryzen counterpart in many titles. Moreover, thanks to Intel's efficiency cores, the 13600K fares better at multitasking and productivity workloads, if you later decide to dabble into video editing, 3D rendering, and more.

Choosing Intel places you in a better position in terms of the value you get from your processor. And even if you add budget SKUs to the mix, the Core i3-13100 is, by far, the best gaming chip in the $100-$120 segment. Even the fairly affordable and similarly performing Ryzen 5 5600X costs around $30 more than the i3-13100.

Related The 6 worst AMD CPUs of all time It's time to reminisce on some CPUs, recent and ancient, that we really wish AMD had never made at all.

1 AMD's platform longevity isn't a must-have

The average gamer isn't chasing easy CPU upgrades