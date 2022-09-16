Intel is killing off its Pentium and Celeron brands

After AMD announced recently that it’s overhauling its mobile processor naming scheme, Intel has some branding updates of its own. Specifically, it’s killing off the Pentium and Celeron brands, replacing it with the more generic Intel Processor. That means that in the premium space, you’ll look for Intel Core, and in the entry-level space, you’ll see the new brand.

“Whether for work or play, the importance of the PC has only become more apparent as the torrid pace of technological development continues to shape the world,” said Josh Newman, Intel vice president and interim general manager of Mobile Client Platforms. “Intel is committed to driving innovation to benefit users, and our entry-level processor families have been crucial for raising the PC standard across all price points. The new Intel Processor branding will simplify our offerings so users can focus on choosing the right processor for their needs.”

The idea is to make things easier for consumers buying a new PC, something that Intel can tend to struggle with. After all, if you say you want a new computer with a Core i5, you have 9W U-series, 15W U-series, 28W P-series, 45W H-series, 55W HX-series, 65W S-series, and the unlocked K-series to choose from. That’s just for a Core i5. Consumers have a hard enough time distinguishing between a 9W and a 28W chip in a pair of laptops when they’re both branded as a Core i5, so at the entry-level, even more clarity is needed.

While we talk more about Intel Core, there’s never a lot of focus in the press about Pentium and Celeron. If you’re a customer that just wants a cheap Windows laptop or Chromebook, there isn’t a whole lot of guidance on the difference between Celeron, Pentium Silver, and Pentium Gold, or even on which one is the best to pick out of those three.

For those that do want to know more about the product, that information will still be there under the Intel Processor branding. Obviously, Intel will still have a four-digit number on the product SKU that will indicate everything you need you know.

These changes should be reflected in Intel’s 2023 lineup.

Source: Intel