It seemed destined that Intel would launch its Arc B770 this at Computex. The company hasn't announced this card, or even said that it's working on a B770. But with the runaway success of the Arc B580 late last year, a growing list of leaks confirming the existence of the card, and an eager social media manager playing fast and loose with the company's Computex announcements, the stars were aligning for the Arc B770 to take the PC gaming market by storm.

We don't have the Arc B770, however. Instead, Intel revealed the Arc B50 Pro and Arc B60 Pro, both of which are GPUs targeted at workstation users, with a particular focus on AI. And as a PC gamer, that's frustrating. There hasn't been a better time to release a higher-end Battlemage GPU. The Arc B580 and B570 are fantastic, no doubt, but they can't scale up to match the recent offerings from Nvidia and AMD, and more importantly, you can't buy them for list price. Meanwhile, Intel is pushing out new professional graphics cards that use the same silicon, though repurposed for a far different market.

Intel's new Arc Pro GPUs are truly special

Don't misunderstand me