Intel and Nvidia haven't been on good terms since the "AI Everywhere" event. It began when Intel's CEO called Nvidia's AI strategy "shallow and small", and both sides have been trading blows ever since. Now, after Intel claimed that Nvidia's position was due to luck, the graphics giant struck back, stating that Intel wasn't equipped to handle the AI market.

Nvidia's latest strike in the AI race versus Intel

Intel made the first strike when Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger made a speech about his company's future. At the 17:50 mark, he claims that Intel thwarted its potentially monumental AI push after it canned the Larrabee project. Pat then claimed that Nvidia "got extraordinarily lucky" after it capitalized on Intel's silence during that period.

However, Nvidia wasn't pleased to hear that Intel believed its success was down to luck. Nvidia's VP Bryan Catanzaro took to X to make his opinion known on the topic. As it turns out, he has a history of working on Intel's canceled Larrabee project, and believed that Intel's failure to capitalize on the AI trend was down to a lack of "vision and execution."

Both sides are currently locked in a fierce AI battle, and it's unclear if either side will come out on top in the end. However, with Nvidia pushing out some of the best graphics cards on the market, versus Intel's Meteor Lake processors revolutionizing laptop tech, it seems that the real winner of this fight will be the hardware enthusiasts.