Intel launched numerous new Arrow Lake mobile processors at CES 2025 to round out its portfolio of low-power CPUs. With the 200V series already available, the company focused on new Core Ultra 200HX, 200H, and 200U processors at this year's event. Intel is offering some serious performance with some of these SKUs, including the flagship Core Ultra 9 285HX and its impressive 24 cores.

More performance, more AI

Close

The Intel Core Ultra 200HX processors are all about performance for gaming with AI. If you're looking for the most powerful Intel 200-series CPU, you'll want one of these. They have up to 8 P-cores and 16 E-cores for a total of 24. There's an onboard neural processing unit (NPU) for handling lighter AI workloads, though the chip will be able to scale up from 13 TOPS to 36 TOPS when combining the power of the CPU and GPU.

As well as AI, which seems to be everywhere at CES this year, Intel worked on maximizing connectivity with desktop-replacing Intel Core Ultra HX chips, which support up to 192 GB of DDR5-6400 RAM, integrated Thunderbolt 4 and discrete Thunderbolt 5 support, and the latest Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4. It's safe to say that you'll be happily working (or gaming) away on a laptop with one of these CPUs without missing cables, at least for networking.

P-cores / E-cores Intel Smart Cache Max boost (P-core / E-core) GPU Intel Core Ultra 9 285HX 8 / 16 (24) 36 MB 5.5 GHz / 2.8 GHz Intel Graphics (Xe) Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX 8 / 16 (24) 36 MB 5.4 GHz / 2.7 GHz Intel Graphics (Xe) Intel Core Ultra 7 265HX 8 / 12 (20) 30 MB 5.3 GHz / 2.6 GHz Intel Graphics (Xe) Intel Core Ultra 7 255HX 8 / 12 (20) 30 MB 5.2 GHz / 2.4 GHz Intel Graphics (Xe) Intel Core Ultra 5 245HX 6 / 8 (14) 24 MB 5.1 GHz / 3.1 GHz Intel Graphics (Xe) Intel Core Ultra 5 235HX 6 / 8 (14) 24 MB 5.5 GHz / 2.9 GHz Intel Graphics (Xe)

We're looking at 24 cores for the Core Ultra 9 285HX and 275HX, as well as 36 MB of Smart Cache and a maximum boost of 5.5 GHz and 5.4 GHz, respectively. With a capable GPU, you can smash through heavier workloads, such as modern gaming and creator software. It's no secret that HX-series CPUs weren't terribly efficient, which is something Intel plans to change with the new family.

The Intel Core Ultra H and U series are also based on Arrow Lake. These are solid processors for gaming and work on the go with better battery life than the range-topping enthusiast chips, yet still manage to pack a punch when required. Compared to previous-gen Meteor Lake chips, the new H-series promises substantial improvements across CPU, NPU, and GPU.

P-cores / E-cores / LPE-cores Intel Smart Cache Max boost (P-core) GPU Intel Core Ultra 9 285H 6 / 8 / 2 (16) 24 MB 5.4 GHz Intel Arc Graphics (Xe-LPG+) Intel Core Ultra 7 265H 6 / 8 / 2 (16) 24 MB 5.3 GHz Intel Arc Graphics (Xe-LPG+) Intel Core Ultra 7 255H 6 / 8 / 2 (16) 24 MB 5.1 GHz Intel Arc Graphics (Xe-LPG+) Intel Core Ultra 5 235H 4 / 8 / 2 (14) 18 MB 5.0 GHz Intel Arc Graphics (Xe-LPG+) Intel Core Ultra 5 225H 4 / 8 / 2 (14) 18 MB 4.9 GHz Intel Arc Graphics (Xe-LPG+)

Rocking up to 16 cores with the Intel Core Ultra 9 285H, Core Ultra 7 265H, and Core Ultra 7 255H, these H-series chips are designed for ultra-portable form factors, yet still offering decent performance. Up to 25 MB of Intel's Smart Cache will be available and a maximum boost speed of 5.4GHz should be possible with sufficient cooling. For AI jobs, the H-series will offer 11 TOPS without the GPU and CPU and a combined 99 TOPS.

The U-series offers a more balanced experience with a smaller configuration of P-cores, E-cores, and LPE-cores. they rock Xe-LPG graphics and can boost up to 5.3 GHz.

P-cores / E-cores / LPE-cores Intel Smart Cache Max boost (P-core) GPU Intel Core Ultra 7 265U 2 / 8 / 2 (12) 12 MB 5.3 GHz Intel Arc Graphics (Xe-LPG) Intel Core Ultra 7 255U 2 / 8 / 2 (12) 12 MB 5.2 GHz Intel Arc Graphics (Xe-LPG) Intel Core Ultra 5 235U 2 / 8 / 2 (12) 12 MB 4.9 GHz Intel Arc Graphics (Xe-LPG) Intel Core Ultra 5 255U 2 / 8 / 2 (12) 12 MB 4.8 GHz Intel Arc Graphics (Xe-LPG)

Intel has been caught in an awkward position with competition from not only AMD but also Apple and other Arm-based chips looking to capitalize on market segments. These processors all join the existing Lunar Lake Intel Core Ultra 200V series to bolster Intel's portfolio of mobile chips ready for just about every laptop price point and form factor. We expect to see systems with the new 200HX, 200H, and 200U in Q1 2025.

Intel's complete CPU line-up is confusing

Just like AMD, Intel is struggling with its product names, especially as the company expands its portfolio with new SKUs. If you're wondering what all this jargon means and which CPU is best for your needs, here's a quick breakdown:

Intel Core Ultra 200K/S - Arrow Lake for desktop systems.

Intel Core Ultra 200HX - Arrow Lake for desktop-replacing enthusiast-grade mobile systems.

Intel Core Ultra 200H - High-performance Arrow Lake CPUs for mainstream mobile systems.

Intel Core Ultra 200U - Balanced performance for thin and light mobile systems.

Intel Core Ultra 200V - Lunar Lake for low-power mobile systems.

We'll be seeing more from Intel as CES progresses, including some news about the Intel Core Ultra 200S and Core 200U, the latter which shouldn't be confused with the Core Ultra 200U. We'll also be checking out some new hardware with these chips, so stay tuned!