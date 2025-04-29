Summary
- Intel's new driver for Lunar Lake chips boosts performance by 10% on average and 25% in 99th percentile frame rates.
- The driver is currently available for Claw 8 AI+ and Claw 7 AI+ through Intel's graphics software version 32.0.101.6734 or newer.
- Intel focused on power management for the new driver update, showcasing significant improvements particularly in lighter games.
Based on our testing, the MSI Claw 8 AI+ is already the fastest Windows handheld you can buy, and it's set to get even faster. Intel is rolling out a new driver for the integrated Arc graphics on its Lunar Lake chips, covering the Arc 140V and 130V integrated GPUs that are part of devices like the Claw 8 AI+. In Intel's testing, it says you can expect an average of 10% higher performance across games, as well as 25% better 99th percentile frame rates, which is a massive jump for just a driver update.
