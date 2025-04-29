Summary Intel's new driver for Lunar Lake chips boosts performance by 10% on average and 25% in 99th percentile frame rates.

The driver is currently available for Claw 8 AI+ and Claw 7 AI+ through Intel's graphics software version 32.0.101.6734 or newer.

Intel focused on power management for the new driver update, showcasing significant improvements particularly in lighter games.

Based on our testing, the MSI Claw 8 AI+ is already the fastest Windows handheld you can buy, and it's set to get even faster. Intel is rolling out a new driver for the integrated Arc graphics on its Lunar Lake chips, covering the Arc 140V and 130V integrated GPUs that are part of devices like the Claw 8 AI+. In Intel's testing, it says you can expect an average of 10% higher performance across games, as well as 25% better 99th percentile frame rates, which is a massive jump for just a driver update.

