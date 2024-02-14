Key Takeaways Intel plans to release Lunar Lake, a series geared toward mobile PC customers, in addition to Arrow Lake for desktop PC users.

Lunar Lake will feature an adaptive sharpening feature that allows users to sharpen specific blurry areas of an image, improving image quality without negatively affecting the entire display.

Both Lunar Lake and Arrow Lake series will have unique features, including low-power architecture for Lunar Lake and the claim of being the "world's first gaming CPU with AI accelerator" for Arrow Lake.

Arrow Lake isn’t the only series that Intel has been preparing to launch in 2024. In addition to releasing the line aimed toward desktop PC users, the company intends to roll out Lunar Lake, geared toward mobile PC customers. Now, more details are being revealed about what everyone can expect, including support for a new adaptive sharpening feature.

According to a new Linux patch that has been published by Intel, it seems that the adaptive sharpening feature will be coming with the future Lunar Lake Xe2 iGPUs. As the details of the patch suggest, the ultimate goal is to improve image quality, but not just generally across the display. Instead, Intel wants to give users the ability to sharpen a specific blurry area of their image, rather than sharpening — and potentially negatively skewing — the display in its entirety. In the patch, Intel notes that while the feature will benefit gamers, it isn’t exclusive to those who use their PC for this purpose. For example, it could potentially come in handy during photo editing and viewing.

Although Intel has remained relatively hush during the development of both the Lunar Lake and Arrow Lake series, more details have been confirmed since they were announced. For instance, Lunar Lake is expected to feature low-power architecture, which lines up with its promotion toward mobile PC clientele. It will also have a mix of Lion Cove P-cores and Skymont E-cores, in addition to ‘Battlemage’ Xe2-LPG graphics architecture. While Arrow Lake will function on desktop PCs via the LGA 1851 socket, it is expected to debut for laptops as well. Intel is branding the series as the successor of its Meteor Lake lineup, and it’s been deemed the “world’s first gaming CPU with AI accelerator.” Time will tell if the chip lives up to its hype among gamers and the general public alike.