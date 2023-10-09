You may have heard a thing or two about Intel's new Meteor Lake chips recently. The company shared a lot about how they'll represent a major architectural shift for laptops and greatly improve your overall experience. From new tile technology to whole new cores, let's take a look at the most important changes that'll impact future laptops.

1 New low-power E-cores

Source: Intel

Intel's 12th-generation Alder Lake processors created huge waves in the CPU space with its hybrid core architecture, offering a mix of performance and efficiency cores (P and E-cores, respectively). Well, there's now a third type called low-power E-cores (LP E-core), which are a part of the new Low Power Island that sits on the SoC tile of every Meteor Lake processor. That's right, in addition to the new “Redwood Cove” P-core and the new “Crestmont” E-core, the new Meteor Lake chips will also have low-power "Crestmont" E-cores to tackle the tasks that don't necessarily need the attention of the other two.

Think of them as a more efficient version of E-cores that can independently handle small tasks without invoking the P and E-cores in the compute tile. In fact, the entire low-power island, which includes the LP E-cores and a couple of other blocks, like memory subsystem and power controller, can run independently of the compute tile, meaning it can be turned off entirely if not required. This can pay huge dividends to improve the overall battery life of your laptop. Intel won't say how much of an improvement we can expect to see in the battery department, but it seems promising nonetheless.

2 Improved Thread Director could come in clutch

Source: Intel

Intel's Thread Director now has three different types of cores to play with, and it's been improved to take better advantage of the new cores that are located in different tiles. Thread Director in Raptor Lake allocates high Quality of Service (QoS) threads directly to the available P-cores to ensure smooth performance while directing the lower QoS threads to E-cores before periodically moving them around. The improved Thread Director for Meteor Lake is designed to do the opposite, meaning it tries to contain the new threads on the SoC E-cores, a.k.a the LP E-cores, before passing them to the Compute E or P-cores.

This policy change will ensure that lighter threads and background tasks that don't require the full attention of P and E-cores won't invoke the compute tile at all. This could potentially save a lot of power. I have a hunch that this will affect the overall performance of the chip to some degree, but there's no way to tell if that's true just yet.

3 New integrated graphics with RT and XeSS

Source: Intel

Meteor Lake's integrated graphics is powered by a new graphics architecture called Xe-LPG, which is based on Intel's current discrete graphics architecture, called Xe-HPG, used by the likes of Intel Arc A770 and Arc A750 GPUs. Intel is claiming 2x performance per watt compared to the Iris Xe integrated graphics, so it's looking to be quite an improvement. The graphics tile of Meteor Lake is made on TSMC's N5 node (5 nm), which is the same as the one used by AMD and Nvidia's discrete and integrated GPUs.

Not only does Intel promise a significant performance improvement over its previous-gen Xe LP graphics, but it also says it can deliver discrete GPU-level performance in this form factor. Notably, Intel is also adding hardware ray-tracing to its integrated graphics chip for the first time, with eight dedicated Ray Tracing Units (RTU). I already have my expectations in check when it comes to ray-tracing on an integrated GPU, but I am quite optimistic about the performance improvements and the kind of impact it could have on gaming.

Another interesting thing to note here is the support for XeSS, which is Intel's upscaling technology that rivals Nvidia's DLSS and AMD's FSR. Intel's XeSS has shown some serious potential, and I am hoping to see it work alongside the new iGPU to deliver great results overall.

Closing thoughts

A lot of Meteor Lake discussions revolve around the laptops for now since it officially launches on Dec. 14, 2023, for laptops before kind of making its way to the desktop side next year. It'll be interesting to see what the Meteor Lake desktop parts look like, but for now, I am really pumped to see all the ways in which these new chips will improve the laptop experience. Things like power savings and improved graphics performance already have me excited, and I can't wait to see how this whole thing plays out.