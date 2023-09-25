Key Takeaways Meteor Lake is confirmed to be coming to the desktop in 2024, dispelling rumors that Intel had canceled plans for the product.

With Intel's 14th-generation chips powered by a refresh of Raptor Lake rather than the brand-new Meteor Lake architecture, pretty much everyone had assumed Meteor Lake was skipping the desktop and that Intel had canceled any plans they had for such a product. But in an interview with PCWorld's Mark Hachman, Intel Executive Vice President Michelle Johnston confirmed that Meteor Lake would make it to the desktop in 2024, completely dispelling all rumors to the contrary.

14th-generation is just a stopgap for Meteor Lake

Considering Meteor Lake will officially launch on December 14 for laptops and that 14th-generation Raptor Lake Refresh CPUs will arrive some time in October, it is pretty weird that we'd get yet another generation of Intel CPUs so soon. 2024 could mean the very end of the year, but considering Meteor Lake already exists, the gap between the laptop and desktop versions will likely be quite small.

This wouldn't be the first time Intel has replaced a generation of CPUs within just a few short months, however. Back in 2017, Intel launched its 7th-generation Kaby Lake chips and just nine months later replaced it with 8th-generation Coffee Lake chips. Coincidentally, the 7th generation was a complete refresh of 6th-generation Skylake CPUs, much like how we're getting a refresh of 13th-generation Raptor Lake CPUs, so this is playing out almost exactly as it did six years ago.

That Meteor Lake is still coming to the desktop also gives new meaning to Intel's rebranding strategy. If Intel had branded both Meteor Lake laptop and Raptor Lake Refresh desktop CPUs as 14th-generation, that alone would be confusing, and then adding Meteor Lake desktop into the mix as either 14th- or 15th-generation chips would just be a nightmare. Instead, since Meteor Lake may just be branded Intel Core Ultra Series 1, the desktop version of Meteor Lake can be seamlessly launched without any major confusion about what chips are used in what products.

Why is Meteor Lake taking longer to get to the desktop?

So if Meteor Lake is actually coming to desktops and wasn't canceled after all, why is there going to be what looks like a multi-month delay between the laptop and desktop versions? Well, one reason is likely production. The top-end Meteor Lake chip uses four different chips made from three different processes: the CPU cores are made on Intel 4 (formerly 7nm), the GPU is made on TSMC's 5nm, and the IO and SoC tiles are on TSMC's 6nm process.

Meteor Lake is the first chip to be manufactured on the Intel 4 process, and production probably isn't fast enough to launch for both laptops and desktops at the same time. Over time, Intel should be able to achieve a higher amount of Meteor Lake chips produced without using more materials, which is what usually happens as a new node becomes more mature and less prone to defects.

If Intel had to choose between laptops and desktops, then the company probably chose laptops since Meteor Lake's increased efficiency is important for laptops, and because the desktop already has Raptor Lake. While Meteor Lake is probably going to be a fair bit faster than the Raptor Lake Refresh, it probably wouldn't be impressive enough to justify a potentially higher price tag. While it's probably expensive to produce Meteor Lake right now since Intel 4 is so new, eventually the cost will decrease and will make Meteor Lake easier to launch at a better price.