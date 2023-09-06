Key Takeaways Intel's upcoming Core Ultra processors will feature a new naming convention, moving away from the "i3/i5/i7/i9" branding to "Core 3/5/7/9".

Leaks suggest that the flagship Core Ultra 9 185H will have a 16-core configuration and peak boost clock speed of 5.1 GHz.

Another leaked chip, the Core Ultra 5 125H, is expected to have 14 cores and a boost clock speed of 4.47 GHz, according to benchmark results.

Earlier this year, Intel announced a major rebrand for its processors in over a decade. Starting with the Meteor Lake lineup, the 'Core i' nomenclature will give way to 'Core Ultra' for high-end chips, while the more mainstream parts will move from the "i3/i5/i7/i9" branding to a "Core 3/5/7/9" naming convention. Prior to this week, we already knew a few things about the 1st-generation Core Ultra family, but a new leak has now revealed more details about a few of the SKUs in the upcoming lineup.

The latest leak comes from noted tipster Golden Pig Upgrade on Chinese social media site Bilibili (via HXL/Twitter). According to one of their recent posts, three of the more notable Meteor Lake chips will include the Core Ultra 9 185H, Core Ultra 7 165H and the Core Ultra 7 155H. The 185H will likely be the flagship SKU with 16 cores, including 6 Performance cores in one cluster and 10 Efficiency cores in two clusters for a 6+8+2 configuration. It will reportedly have a 3.8 Ghz base clock and a 5.1 GHz boost clock with Intel's Thermal Velocity Boost technology.

The two other chips reported on by the tipster are the Core Ultra 7 165H and Core Ultra 7 155H. As you can probably tell from their names, the former will be the more powerful of the two, with a peak boost frequency of 5.0 GHz. As for the latter, it will reportedly hit max clock speeds of up to 4.8 GHz.

In addition to these three, another Meteor Lake CPU was also seemingly reveled earlier today when it popped up on Geekbench (via Benchleaks/Twitter). As can be seen from the listing, the Core Ultra 5 125H will likely feature 14 cores (and 18 threads), including 4 P-cores and 10 E-cores, most likely in a 4+8+2 configuration. The listing also shows that it is likely to have a 3.6 GHz base clock and 4.47 GHz boost clock. The chip was benchmarked as part of an HP Omen Transcend Gaming Laptop that managed to score 2,208 points in the single-core tests and 11,563 points in the multi-core benchmark.