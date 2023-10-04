The details about Intel's Meteor Lake processors have been coming in droves recently, and something that especially stands out is the capability of the integrated GPU on these upcoming CPUs. After a long hiatus, Intel returned to discrete desktop graphics with its Arc graphics cards, and it now appears that Team Blue is bringing many of the same features to its iGPUs.

Intel's "largest client SoC architectural shift in 40 years," as the company puts it, looks refreshing from a number of standpoints, but will the Meteor Lake processors be a game-changer for integrated graphics? Let's unpack the details and make a prediction about Intel's fortunes.

A whole lot of firsts for Intel: Prepping for the future

When it comes to integrated graphics, Intel has mostly been playing second fiddle to AMD, especially when seen against Team Red's APUs. With Meteor Lake, Intel is making a big shift to its SoC architecture, adopting a tile-based design instead of the monolithic it has used till now. In fact, AMD has seen great success by migrating to a chiplet design starting with its Zen 2 processors. In addition to this new architectural design, Intel is also moving to a new process node known as Intel 4, a 7nm-class process based on advanced EUV lithography.

But what does all this mean for Meteor Lake's integrated graphics? Separating its iGPU from a single chip to a discrete GPU tile will allow Intel to bring a lot more power and features to it. Consequently, the "Xe-LPG" architecture of Meteor Lake's iGPUs resembles the "Xe-HPG" architecture of Intel's Arc desktop graphics cards. All of Intel's efforts on its Alchemist architecture will start to trickle down to Meteor Lake CPUs, with ray tracing cores, XeSS, and the same desktop-grade driver architecture being available on Intel's integrated graphics for the first time ever.

Source: Intel

Another first when it comes to Meteor Lake is the AI coprocessor or neural processing unit (NPU) powering dedicated AI workloads. What this NPU also does (according to Intel) is enable the new iGPUs to reach nearly double the frequencies of the existing Xe-LP integrated graphics while being more efficient. All of these fundamental improvements being introduced in Meteor Lake could propel Intel to match AMD in integrated graphics.

Meteor Lake gaming performance: How will it compare?

Integrated graphics aren't meant for gaming alone, especially if you see the developments in Meteor Lake — NPU, media engine separated from the GPU tile, and more. Nevertheless, comparing gaming performance against the competition is the most interesting part of this discussion. The Xe-LPG architecture of Meteor Lake's iGPU doesn't have dedicated memory controllers seen in the desktop Arc cards. Despite that, Intel claims this new iGPU will be more than enough to crush 1080p AAA gaming.

Some reports also claim that Meteor Lake's GPU performance will be in the ballpark of the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 mobile GPU. If you compare it to Intel's desktop GPUs, it is likely to perform similarly to a mobile version of the Arc A380. A demo of Meteor Lake showed Dying Light 2 running at playable framerates at 1080p with the help of XeSS. These performance ballparks might not seem like a big deal, but compared to Intel's existing integrated graphics, this will be a huge leap if it turns out to be accurate.

Shrouded in unknowns: We need to wait and watch

Source: Intel

As promising as Intel's preparations for an eventual turnaround look right now, we don't have any actual figures from the company yet. Going by Intel's track record, there's a chance that this promised utopia of integrated graphics might not pan out as intended. Besides, there are still a lot of unknowns to make a solid prediction at this point. We don't know which SKUs of the Meteor Lake lineup will get the full eight Xe-cores. They might even be power-limited in some laptop configurations.

This could end up making Meteor Lake graphics simply a good-to-have alternative to an Nvidia or AMD GPU in laptops in 2024 and beyond. Alternatively, if Intel's grand plan starts paying dividends from Meteor Lake itself, the integrated graphics space could start to heat up. Intel might even begin competing with AMD for a place in gaming handhelds the likes of the Steam Deck, Legion Go, and ROG Ally. All said and done, we need to wait and watch.