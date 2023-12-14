Quick Links MSI Lenovo Acer Asus

Key Takeaways Intel's new Core Ultra CPU is official, and several laptop makers are refreshing their devices with the new processor.

MSI released its Prestige 16 AI Evo and the Prestige 13 AI Evo.

Lenovo introduced the IdeaPad Pro 5i Gen 9, ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12, and ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 Gen 9 laptops.

Acer has the refreshed Swift Go 14 and Predator Triton Neo 16.

Asus has the Zenbook 14 OLED UX3405, and also the Asus ExpertBook B5 series.

It might be the end of the year, but Intel is getting a head start on 2024 and CES by launching its much-anticipated Meteor Lake laptop CPUs today. Carrying the new "Core Ultra" branding, these laptop chips are quite different from anything the company has released before. Built on 4nm technology, sporting an NPU for AI technologies, and also improved integrated Arc graphics, there's a lot of promise.

That also means Intel's partners and some of the OEMs who make fantastic hardware, have pushed out some new and great laptops. Lenovo, MSI, Acer, and Asus are all on board for Intel's launch today, releasing new Intel Meteor Lake and Core Ultra-powered laptops you can head out and buy either today or later next year. Here's a look at some of the devices that were announced this week.

MSI

Prestige 16 AI Evo & AI Studio

As its new flagship, MSI has launched the new Prestige 16 AI Evo and AI Studio laptops. This is the company’s AI-infused laptops featuring up to Intel’s new Core Ultra 9 processor. You’ll be able to buy it later today through Newegg, Best Buy, and Micro Center, with prices starting at $1,400.

If you have it on your wish list, there are a bunch of things you’ll want to keep in mind about the Prestige 16 AI Series. First, under the hood is the Core Ultra 9 185H CPU, which has Intel’s NPU onboard along with Intel Arc integrated graphics, which offers up to 1.9 times better performance than Intel Iris Xe graphics. Select models also have the Intel Core Ultra 7 155H CPU as well.

This is a sleek laptop with a magnesium-aluminum alloy chassis, weighting about 3.52 pounds. It also has a 99.9 Wh battery and can charge up to 140W. You’ll find the Prestige 16 AI series in a few variants. There is the AI Studio version with either the Core Ultra 9 185H or the Core Ultra 7 155H, and up to 32GB of RAM. It comes with either a 3840x2400 OLED display (a new option) or a 2560x1600 IPS display. These models have up to the RTX 4070 graphics, too. Standard Prestige 16 AI Evo models are available with the same processors but integrated Intel Arc and without dedicated graphics.

MSI says that there are over 100 AI-ready applications to leverage that new NPU, including Adobe with Lightroom Classic, and even GIMP. The NPU can take workloads off the CPU for better performance. MSI also has the MSI AI Engine built into the laptop, too, which can adjust hardware settings on the laptop based on how you’re using it for better efficiency and performance. All these laptops are Wi-Fi 7 equipped, too, and have improved microphones. For battery life, MSI is calling up to 16 hours of video playback.

Prestige 13 AI Evo

You can also buy a smaller and lighter 2.18-pound Prestige 13 AI Evo, should your budget be smaller. It starts at $1,049. It features up to an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor but in a sleeker and more lightweight package with a 75Wh battery. All these laptops are Wi-Fi 7 equipped, too, and have improved microphones. There are a few display options for the 13-inch models, including a 2.8K resolution OLED screen, and a FHD+ resolution LCD screen. MSI quotes up to 16 hours of battery life on the 13-inch model.

Lenovo

Lenovo is onboard Meteor Lake with three new laptops, which have varying availability times. There's the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12, ThinkPad X1 2-in-1, and IdeaPad Pro 5i Gen 9.

If you're wondering about availability, the only one coming today is the IdeaPad Pro 5i which starts at $1,150. The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 will be available in limited configurations starting December 2023, with an expected starting price of $2,989. As for the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 Gen 9, it will be available starting March 2024, with an expected starting price of $2,639.

IdeaPad Pro 5i Gen 9

For what's available now, there's the new Lenovo IdeaPad Pro 5i. This device comes in both 14-inch and 16-inch sizes with the option for an OLED display. Both models have up to Intel Core Ultra 9 CPUs, 32GB RAM, and up to 1TB of storage, and up to an RTX 4050 GPU. The 16-inch model has a 2048x1280 OLED display or a 2560x1600 IPS display. All displays have a 120Hz refresh rate.

ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 and ThinkPad X1 2-in-1

Over on the ThinkPads, there are a few things to keep in mind. Specs-wise, these laptops feature Core Ultra CPUs, up to 64GB of RAM, and up to 2TB of storage. Both devices have 14-inch OLED touch displays with 2.8K resolution and 120hz refresh rates. Webcams are up to 8MP MIP webcams. Design-wise, there are a few changes, as the chassis is redesigned for slimmer display bezels. Additionally, volume up and down and insert and function or enter keys will have tactile markings. There's even a bigger 120mm touchpad and a glass haptic option on the 2-in-1, a new communications bar for improved video conferencing, and a larger magnetic pen on the 2-in-1

Acer

Swift Go 14

Acer is refreshing the Swift Go 14 laptop with Intel’s new Core Ultra Processors. Also announced today in its gaming line is the Predator Triton Neo 16, which is picking up the same line of processors.

The Acer Swift Go 14, which starts at $800, features a few new design features compared to previous models. It has a larger OceanGlass Touchpad, that’s 44% bigger than the one on the previous version. Different configurations are available, but the core theme of this new model is the new Intel Core Ultra processors. The processors have a dedicated AI engine, which can assist in tasks like background noise removal in video calls, gaze correction, and even Acer AlterView, to convert 2D images into animated wallpapers.

As for the specifications on the new Swift Go 14, you can find it with either an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H CPU, or Intel Core Ultra 5 125H CPU. These feature Intel Arc graphics, up to 32GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of storage. You’ll also be able to choose between a 14-inch 2800x1880 resolution OLED screen or a 1920x1200 IPS touch screen. You get USB-C Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI 2.1, and a microSD card reader. Battery life is rated at up to 12.5 hours.

You can buy the Acer Swift Go 14 SFG14-72/T model today. It’s the $800 model with the Core Ultra 5 125H CPU, 8GB RAM, and 512GB SSD, and a standard 1920x1200 resolution display. Alternate configurations are also available through Acer's website.

Predator Triton Neo 16

On the gaming side of things, there’s also the Predator Triton Neo 16, which has some improved features like AI nose reduction, a third microphone, and a 3D array design. It features up to the Intel Core Ultra 9 185H, paired with up to the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, 32GB RAM, and a 2TB SSD. The display is a 16-inch 3200x200 resolution display, with a 165Hz refresh rate. Pricing for it starts at $1,500, and it’s coming in March 2024.

Asus

Asus has two new laptops powered by Intel Core Ultra processors. There's the Asus Zenbook 14 OLED UX3405, and also the Asus ExpertBook B5 series. Out of the two, we have the most information on the ZenBook 14, which is now available through Best Buy for $1,300.

The Asus ZenBook 14 is petty similar to Acer's offering that we described above. It's a thin and light laptop with an OLED display. The laptop is all aluminum alloy and weighs about 2.82 pounds, and the new model is about 5% more compact than previous ones thanks to the new chassis. Other changes to the laptop include an improved battery life of up to 15 hours. You'll find it with an Intel Core Ultra 7 Processor, up to a 1TB SSD, and 32GB RAM. The display onboard is a 2800x1800 resolution and 120Hz refresh rate display.