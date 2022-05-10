Intel has new 55W processors to put desktop performance in laptops

Today, Intel has yet anoter addition to its 12th-generation processor lineup, the HX series. As indicated by the ‘H’, this is a high-performance mobile processor. But rather than being the typical 45W, this one is 55W, and Intel says that it’s the world’s best mobile workstation platform.

What is it?

It’s got the new 12th-gen architecture, with up to eight performance cores and eight efficiency cores, for a total of 16 cores and 24 threads, Naturally, it comes with support for DDR5-4800 like the rest of Intel 12th-gen, along with access to x16 PCIe Gen5 via the processor. It can come with up to 128GB RAM, which can also be DDR4-3200, something that will be key in the mobile workstation market.

With the new core architecture and higher power limits of 12th Gen Intel Core HX processors, we’re enabling content creators to tackle the most demanding work flows like never before – for example, executing 3D renders in the background while continuing to iterate on other 3D assets in the scene,” said Chris Walker, Intel corporate vice president and general manager of Mobility Client Platforms. No more waiting around for processor-intensive workloads to finish, you can stay in the flow. Gamers and content creators will also have access to high bandwidth platform technologies like PCIe Gen 5 with RAID support, and support for ECC memory to ensure high levels of system data integrity and reliability.”

Intel actually has a bunch of SKUs for this, seven to be specific. Some are fully overclockable, while others are limited. The lowest end one comes with eight cores and 12 threads, while the highest end one comes with a 5GHz turbo frequency and 24 threads.

That should speak to the wide range of products that these will arrive in. While Intel is aiming this at mobile workstations, you’ll see them in gaming laptops too. However, if this were a gaming-specific announcement, you’d probably only see three SKUs: an unlocked Core i5, i7, and i9. These are for a wide range of mobile workstations, which can be used for a wide range of tasks.

What’s the performance like?

As for actual performance, Intel wouldn’t be Intel without a whole bunch of benchmarks. Compared to a Core i9-11980HK, there’s a 17% increase in single-core performance and a 64% increase in multi-core performance. In 3D rendering in Blender, there’s an 81% boost, and there’s a 33% increase in CrossMark.

Of course, that’s all compared to the previous generation HK processor. When compared with a Core i9-112900HK, which is the 45W version of this, the difference isn’t nearly as significant, but that’s natural.

Some of the products that include these new processors have already been announced, such as the Dell Precision 7670 and 7770. Other examples include the Lenovo Legion 7i, MSI’s GT77 Titan and GE77/67 Raider, Gigabyte’s Aorus 17X/15X, the HP OMEN 17, the ASUS ROG Strix Sccar 17 SE, and the ASUS ExpertBook B6.