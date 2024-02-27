Key Takeaways Intel is bringing vPro to 14th-gen Intel Core desktop and Intel Core Ultra mobile processors.

The future of computing lies in Intel's Core Ultra processors, combining CPUs, NPUs, and GPUs for better app support and performance.

Intel's deep partnership with Microsoft integrates AI into PCs, showing commitment to revolutionizing how businesses utilize personal computers.

Intel launched a new business-class Ultra mobile processor family and vPro support for 14th-gen desktop chips today at Mobile World Congress with a clear focus on improving performance with AI systems. The new vPro platform delivers increased productivity with integrated Intel Arc GPUs (on Ultra mobile chips), neural processing units (NPUs), and support for the same Intel CPUs we've come to know and love, resulting in a complex package that can power through more intensive applications. Working with Microsoft, the two companies expect to see a hundred business devices using these new vPro processors with Windows 11.

Intel Core and Ultra SKUs with AI

Intel vPro has been around for a few years now but these new SKUs and support for 14th-gen desktop ships bring performance highs, improved power efficiency, and Intel Arc Pro graphics. With a CPU, NPU, and GPU all in the same package, these Raptor Lake Refresh desktop and Intel Core Ultra mobile chips will allow business devices to support better apps used today and unlock better performance and experiences through AI. Though Intel isn't technically launching new 14th-gen processors for vPro, the features available through this platform can instead be activated through using a Q670 or W680 motherboard.

Processor Cores Cache vPro Intel Core i9-14900K 8P + 16E 36 MB Enterprise Intel Core i9-14900 8P + 16E 36 MB Both Intel Core i9-14900T 8P + 16E 36 MB Both Intel Core i7-14700K 8P + 12E 33 MB Enterprise Intel Core i7-14700 8P + 12E 33 MB Both Intel Core i7-14700T 8P + 12E 33 MB Both Intel Core i5-14600K 6P + 8E 24 MB Enterprise Intel Core i5-14600 6P + 8E 24 MB Both Intel Core i5-14500 6P + 8E 24 MB Both Intel Core i5-14600T 6P + 8E 24 MB Both Intel Core i5-14500T 6P + 8E 24 MB Both

Intel will be working with OEMs to enable an Arc Pro workstation graphics driver for better optimization and performance in creative, design, and engineering software. Making full use of Intel's recent hybrid approach to its processor architecture, the new Core Ultra processors will be able to provide performance for heavier workloads and efficiency for periods of less demand, rocking two additional low-power efficiency cores per SKU.

Processor Cores Max Turbo Cache Turbo Power Intel Core Ultra 9 185H 6P + 8E + 2LPE 5.1 GHz 24 MB 115 W Intel Core Ultra 7 165H 6P + 8E + 2LPE 5.0 GHz 24 MB 115 W Intel Core Ultra 7 165U 2P + 8E + 2LPE 4.9 GHz 12 MB 57 W Intel Core Ultra 7 164U 2P + 8E + 2LPE 4.8 GHz 12 MB 30 W Intel Core Ultra 7 155H 6P + 8E + 2LPE 4.8 GHz 24 MB 115 W Intel Core Ultra 7 155U 2P + 8E + 2LPE 4.8 GHz 12 MB 57 W Intel Core Ultra 5 135H 4P + 8E + 2LPE 4.6 GHz 18 MB 115 W Intel Core Ultra 5 135U 2P + 8E + 2LPE 4.4 GHz 12 MB 57 W Intel Core Ultra 5 134U 2P + 8E + 2LPE 4.4 GHz 12 MB 30 W Intel Core Ultra 5 125H 4P + 8E + 2LPE 4.5 GHz 18 MB 115 W Intel Core Ultra 5 125U 2P + 8E + 2LPE 4.3 GHz 12 MB 57 W

Intel highlights various features of its new vPro platform, including enhanced productivity with a reported 47% boost to office application performance over a three-year-old PC running an 11th-gen Intel Core i7 1185G. Intel Threat Detection Technology is present to take advantage of the NPU to improve the efficiency of detecting anomalies, which is a priority for mobile devices with internal power supplies. Intel's Silicon Security Engine authenticates system firmware to help shield against threats below the OS layer, something often out of the hands of the user.

Not only do these new chips offer notable uplifts in performance over previous generation hardware, but with Intel vPro, the company expects a more sustainable device rollout program for businesses. It's reported that 94% of Intel vPro-powered devices are rated EPEAT Silver or better, which will allow companies to reduce their carbon footprint by choosing better desktop and laptop PCs.

Why Intel is betting big on AI computing

Image Credit: Intel

Intel believes the "AI PC" will fundamentally alter the way businesses use the personal computer. Having been around for the better part of four decades, the trusty PC has undergone notable upgrades, and incorporating AI seems to be the next step. Intel's AI PC Acceleration Program will make it possible for more than 300 AI-accelerated features to be optimized on its processors. Microsoft will continue pushing and developing Copilot into Windows itself and its business offerings, which will be matched by other companies and their respective software.

Just like an APU brings together a discrete graphics card and processor into a single package, the Intel vPro processors will use more powerful graphics processing to better cater to heavier workloads where dedicated GPUs would typically be required over what's available with traditional Intel chips. Graphics card performance expectations have risen in both consumer PCs and professional workstations, which is where these vPro processors will be able to offer ray tracing capabilities and AI upscale support for 8K video.

Intel and Microsoft have both worked together for decades and as the two companies align themselves with this next chapter of computing, you can expect to see deeper integration with the OS and underlying levels.