The desktop GPU market has not been this exciting in ages. We were all used to seeing Nvidia launch the fastest cards every generation, and AMD playing catch-up by slightly undercutting them. While Intel's Arc Alchemist GPUs offered a third option in 2022, the company's new Battlemage GPUs have now become genuine alternatives for users, thanks to their excellent value proposition.

AMD, on the other hand, has been hard at work trying to revamp its ray tracing hardware, enhance its software chops with FSR 4, and focus solely on the mid-range and budget segments, leaving the high-end game to Nvidia for this generation. For most gamers and productivity users who always shop for mid-range and affordable cards, AMD and Intel might just be the better options in 2025.

6 Drastically better price to performance

The GPUs for the masses