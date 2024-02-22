Key Takeaways Intel partners with Microsoft & others for custom chips, aiming to challenge TSMC's dominance.

Company focus on AI, 14A process, and system assembly to cater to future AI customer needs.

Collaboration with Arm to provide SoC foundry services, fostering innovation in Arm-based technology.

During the company's Intel Foundry Direct Connect event, Intel shared plans to partner with Microsoft to manufacture custom chips and to take on its largest international rival, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC). Microsoft eyed up Intel's 18A process for its custom chip order and other parties are getting in on the action, including Synopsys, Cadence, Siemens, and Ansys. Intel Foundry is the company's new contract manufacturing program to better position itself against TSMC, which provides the means for chip rival AMD to make its advanced Ryzen processors.

According to Intel, more than $15 billion has been inked through Intel Foundry. One area the company wants to work hard competing in is AI, which has been a staple of TSMC and Nvidia's partnership through the manufacture of GPUs. As well as Microsoft using the 18A process, Intel shared plans during its event regarding the 14A process technology, as well as specialized node evolution, and the new Intel Foundry Advanced System Assembly and Test (ASAT). All this should position Intel to better accommodate the needs of future AI customers.

Intel isn't the leader it once was in the CPU world and manufacturing its chips alone isn't going to keep the lights on, which is where Intel Foundry and other initiatives come into play. The company aims to become the number two foundry by 2030 with its five-nodes-in-four-years (5N4Y) process roadmap still on track. The company expects to retake process leadership through Intel 18A by 2026. The systems foundry approach offers a full-stack optimization, which provides contracted customers with the latest technological improvements from Intel from the factory network to software support.

Finally, Intel also unveiled a new collaboration with Arm to provide foundry services for Arm-based system-on-chips (SoCs). This would allow Arm and Intel to support startups in developing Arm-based technology, offering manufacturing support and financial assistance to foster innovation. Intel's Arrow Lake gaming processors will be among the first to have AI accelerators. AI is certainly the future of technology and it's interesting to see how Intel is positioning itself to be at the forefront with partners such as Microsoft, which has already started to make a considerable push within its software offerings.