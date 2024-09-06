Key Takeaways Intel Panther Lake specs leaked with increased core count, set to offer higher performance than Lunar Lake.

Panther Lake CPUs are rumored to be mobile-only, with an official launch expected in 2025.

Leaked higher TDP SKUs suggest Panther Lake will double core counts for enhanced performance.

A host of new laptops powered by Intel Lunar Lake have been announced, including the Dell XPS 13, Asus Zenbook S14, Acer Swift 14, Samsung Galaxy Book 5 Pro, and more. While we’ll need to wait a few more days to find out how those Lunar Lake laptops perform, rumors about Intel Panther Lake "Core Ultra 300" specifications have started to emerge, courtesy of famed hardware leaker Jaykihn.

Intel Panther Lake laptop CPU specs leak out

Source: Lenovo

Panther Lake is the successor to Intel Lunar Lake and will be based on Intel's 18A (1.8nm) process node. While we're still a year or more away from its official launch, the leaked specifications have given us some solid information about the details related to its iGPU and CPU core counts. However, the leaker provided details about only five Panther Lake-H SKUs, of which the least powerful has four P-cores, four LP E-cores, and four Xe3 GPU cores at 25W TDP.

There are a total of three SKUs with 25W TDP. Apart from what looks like the lowest configuration model, there are two more variants with four P-cores, eight E-cores, and four LP E-cores. The only difference between the two is the GPU core count: one is capped at four while the other is at 12. These are the final SKUs if the leaker is to be believed. In addition, two more models are expected to operate at higher TDP levels but are in the "pre-EDs".

Based on the information posted by the leaker, the highest we see is at 45W with 18 cores (six P-cores, eight E-cores, four LP E-cores). Another high TDP variant operates at 28W and has the same core count as the 45W model. Notably, the 28W model has 12 Xe cores, while the other is limited to four. However, these are pre-External Design Specification (Pre-EDS), and that simply means specifications for these two Panther Lake-H SKUs have not been finalized.

If the specs remain unchanged for the higher TDP SKUs, Intel will significantly increase the core count in the higher-end Panther Lake CPUs. We're talking about more than a twofold increase if you compare the core count numbers with those of Lunar Lake, which has only eight cores (four Lion Cove performance cores and four Skymont E cores). However, previous rumors suggested Panther Lake will use Cougar P-cores instead of Lion Cove.

Intel Panther Lake might be limited to mobile only, expected to launch next year

Earlier this year, we heard reports claiming that Intel Panther Lake CPUs will offer double the performance of the Lunar Lake and Arrow Lake. If the leaked specs are true, Panther Lake laptops might be twice as powerful as Lunar Lake laptops. However, according to Jaykihn, these gains will be limited to laptops only, as Panther Lake will be mobile-only. The official launch is expected in 2025.