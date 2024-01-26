Key Takeaways Intel is developing new processors, including the Panther Lake range, which will significantly boost AI performance.

Panther Lake processors are intended for the general market, meaning they will be available for purchase and use in home computers.

While it is too early to determine if Panther Lake will be one of the best Intel CPUs for home computers, Intel's focus on AI integration suggests they may be onto a winning formula.

There are lots of examples of AI in the software world. From image generation to writing entire text passages, anyone can do cool things with AI. However, these AI models require processing power, and the hardware world is heating up in an artificial intelligence-based war to become the king of model processing.

Intel is a huge player in the AI hardware market, and they're firing on all cylinders to get new products out. In the Q4 2024 earnings call, Intel revealed it's working on the Panther Lake range of processors.

Intel's new range of hardware: the Panther Lake processors

As spotted by WccfTech, Intel had some exciting news for its investors during the Q4 2023 earnings call. For 2024, the company has plans to produce new families of processors, such as Lunar Lake and Arrow Lake. Intel claims that these processors will boost AI performance by three times. However, this performance will then be doubled again when Intel brings out Panther Lake, which will be released in 2025. Intel mentions how the Panther Lake is meant for the general market, meaning you'll be able to buy one for your PC.

Image Credit: Intel

Right now, Intel has the Clearwater Forest processors in fabs (short for "fabrications," meaning the chips are being made) and these CPUs are reserved for server use. However, once Intel is done with them, Panther Lake will then enter fabs. And to double down on the big cat names, Panther Lake will feature Cougar Cove P-Cores.

We don't know much more than that, so it's way too early to tell if Panther Lake will become one of the best Intel CPUs for home computers. However, as AI integrates within our lives, Intel may be on a winning formula.