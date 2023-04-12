For the past four years, things haven't been going great for Intel. The delays on its 10nm and 7nm nodes (now Intel 7 and Intel 4 respectively) meant technological stagnation for its CPUs, allowing the company's traditional rival AMD to take away market share in desktops, laptops, and servers. Arm, Intel's other main rival, has been making inroads in PCs and servers with chips developed by Amazon, Ampere, and Qualcomm. It's a desperate time for Intel, which lost hundreds of millions of dollars in two quarters last year for some of the worst earnings the company has ever seen.

In a somewhat surprising twist, Intel has made a deal with Arm that will see Intel fabs manufacture Arm chips for smartphones on the upcoming 18A process. This means companies using the Arm architecture can now produce their chips through Intel, giving the beleaguered company not just big customers, but also a way to fight back against competitors.

A natural step for Intel and its IDM 2.0 strategy

Back in 2021, Intel announced its IDM 2.0 strategy. In the past, Intel designed and produced chips all by itself, and Intel foundries were for Intel almost exclusively. However, as Intel's fortunes have declined since its peak in the late 2010s, it's become important for Intel to figure out ways to maximize profits. Aside from shutting down and selling off businesses like Optane and cellular modems, opening up manufacturing to outsiders could also bring in much-needed revenue, and that's essentially what IDM 2.0 is.

In order to facilitate this, Intel has been spending tens of billions of dollars and euros in funding upcoming manufacturing facilities in Arizona and Germany as well as a packaging plant in New Mexico. After all, if Intel wants to become a provider for chip production around the world, it needs to get more capacity going.

Intel also needs customers, but the disaster with the 10nm and 7nm nodes probably isn't great for attracting companies. It's significant that Arm has chosen Intel's 18A node, rather than the already-working 10nm node or 7nm, which is almost ready for mass production. Perhaps Arm has more confidence in 18A, which hasn't been directly delayed due to technical difficulties; the fact that 18A, which is slated for 2024 or 2025, is so far in the future also gives time for Arm to renegotiate if necessary. By the way, that A stands for angstrom, which is a unit equivalent to one-tenth of a nanometer.

It's a strike against TSMC

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (or TSMC) is the world's leading foundry and producer of chips, and has been an indirect rival for Intel for many years. Prior to IDM 2.0, TSMC and Intel weren't competing for customers, but many of Intel's rivals and competitors use TSMC to manufacture chips, such as AMD, Nvidia, and companies that use Arm like Apple and Qualcomm. Any technological success for TSMC is a success for its customers, many of which compete directly against Intel.

By opening its fabs for business, Intel is entering the fray against TSMC and can now compete directly. While Arm is a rival to Intel in PCs and servers, only low-power chips for phones will be produced at Intel's foundries, and Intel hasn't competed in phones for years. However, Intel does say the manufacturing deal could be expanded to "automotive, Internet of Things (IoT), data center, aerospace and government applications." This would mean more money from the foundry business, but potentially more competition in those sectors.

Although such a deal could inadvertently strengthen some of its competitors, Intel seems keen on making its foundries a profitable business, and it's not the first time the company has flirted with potential enemies. For example, Intel has funded and supported RISC-V, which proudly proclaims that it has plans to take over much of the CPU market, including segments that have been traditionally dominated by Intel and AMD. The most immediate threats for Intel might not be Arm and RISC-V however, but AMD and TSMC. Perhaps a deal with the devil is what Intel needs to come out on top.

Source: Intel