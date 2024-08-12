Key Takeaways Intel is working on a new GPU for luxury cars, aiming for cutting-edge gaming experiences while on the road.

The Arc A760A GPU will handle AI tools, dash displays, personalized experiences, and even possibly gaming.

With 16GB of memory and 225W power usage, this GPU aims to take car tech to the next level by 2025.

What GPU are you running in your car? While that may seem like an odd question now, Intel wants to make it a thing of the past. The tech giant has revealed that it's working on a brand new GPU, but the catch is, it's not for your PC. In fact, if Intel pulls it off, you may find them in luxury cars as early as 2025.

Intel reveals the Arc A760A GPU to achieve "high-demand AAA gaming" for cars

As reported by Tom's Hardware, Intel is working on the Arc A760A GPU for cars to use. When you listen to Intel's justification, sticking a GPU into a car doesn't seem as weird as you may think. After all, car manufacturers are trying to find new ways to enhance the dashboard with AI tools, and you're going to need the hardware to run those AI models.

However, Intel did state that it also wanted the GPU to run "personalized in-vehicle passenger experiences much like those experienced across the PC industry." I don't know about you, but to me, that sounds like Intel wants to make it so you can play Cyberpunk 2077 during those hours-long road trips. If that's true, you're going to need a GPU that can handle the people in the back gaming away, the dashboard display, and any AI models firing off, all at the same time.

So, how beefy is it? Specs-wise, it's similar to the Intel Arc A750 GPU you can find in desktop PCs, with 28 Xe cores and using up to 225W of power. However, unlike its PC-based brother, the Arc A760A will feature 16GB of memory instead of 8GB.

Intel seems to be pretty confident about car-based tech, as it has reportedly developed "over 500 features and AI apps for automobiles." Until then, we can only imagine what upgrading a car's GPU would be like. Would you go to a tech store or a garage for that? Who knows.