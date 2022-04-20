Intel is reportedly preparing 16-core Alder Lake HX laptop processors

Intel could have a couple of big additions coming to its Alder Lake lineup of mobile processors. The new processors are reportedly part of the new Intel Alder Lake HX series of processors, building on top of the existing H series, and they come with up to a whopping 16 cores and 24 threads, just like Intel’s desktop offerings. For reference, the existing H-series chips max out with 14 cores and 20 threads.

The information, first reported by Chinese website ITHome, comes from an ad for Dell’s Precision 7770 and 7670 workstations, which will apparently be powered by these new chips. In total, there are 5 new chips, starting with a Core i5-12600HX and going all the way to the Core i9-12950HX. Most of the processors have 16 cores and 24 threads, except the Core i5 model, which sticks to 12 cores and 16 threads, similar to the existing Core i5-12600H.

It’s also said that these new processors have an increased TDP of 55W, compared to the 45W of the regular H series. However, it’s not currently known how much power they can draw during peak loads, though it should be a lot more than that. The H-series models can use as much as 115W.

While the specs are unconfirmed, we have a pretty good picture of what these new CPUs might look like performance-wise. Most of the specs were found in the Dell ad, but base clocks were provided by the well-known Twitter leaker @momomo_us.

Model Cores/Threads Base clock Boost clock Intel Core i9-12950HX (vPro) 16/24 2.3GHz 5GHz Intel Core i9-12900HX 16/24 2.3GHz 5GHz Intel Core i7-12850HX (vPro) 16/24 2.1GHz 4.8GHz Intel Core i7-12800HX 16/24 2.0GHz 4.8GHz Intel Core i5-12600HX 12/16 2.5GHz 4.6GHz

With those specifications in mind, both Core i7 and Core i9 HX models could end up being more powerful than the entirety of the regular Intel Alder Lake H-series processors, though it’s worth noting the lower base clock speeds. The Core i9 models are clocked at 200MHz lower than the Core i9-12900H, and the Core i7 models are as much as 400MHz lower compared to the Core i7-12800H. Boost speeds are similar, however. As for the Core i5-12600HX, it has the same cores as the Core i5-12600H, but with a lower base clock and a slightly higher boost clock.

The top-tier models do have the same number of cores as Intel’s Alder Lake desktop processors, and just like other models in this lineup, we’re looking at a hybrid architecture. You get eight performance cores with hyperthreading and eight efficient cores without it, which is how you get 24 threads in total.

If you’re curious about the Dell laptops that will apparently be powered by these chips, you can also expect up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti or RTX A5500 GPU, up to 4K OLED displays, and 128GB of RAM. Just like the processors, these specs haven’t been officially announced yet, but we shouldn’t have long to wait.

Source: ITHome

Via: Tom’s Hardware