Source: Intel Intel Core i9-12900K $320 $707 Save $387 The Intel Core i9-12900K is an amazing processor with more cores than you'll likely know what to do with. It's ideal for heavy data, creative use, and gaming. $320 at Amazon

Intel Core i7-12700K Intel Core i7-12700K The Intel Core i7-12700K is one of the best Intel chips out there right now for high-end PCs. This particular processor also supports overclocking. $275 at Amazon

Source: Intel Intel Core i5-12600K $178 $197 Save $19 The Intel Core i5-12600K is a fantastic mid-range processor offering 10 cores of performance, and it is good for gaming, creative work, and the office. $178 at Amazon

Over the years, Intel's built a pretty strong lineup when it comes to its processors. The company also recently dove into the world of budget graphics cards with its Arc line, providing gamers with new and affordable options. Naturally, the Arc line can't and isn't meant to compete with the higher-end offerings out right now, but it's a good start.

With that said, heading into Labor Day weekend, we're seeing some great deals on Intel processors and Arc graphics card bundles. If you've been looking to upgrade your computer, you'll want to take a look at some of these great discounts, with up to 55% off on Intel CPUs, and up to 47% off on Arc bundles.

Intel i9-12900K & Arc A750 $530 $1005 Save $475 If you're looking to start building an all-new gaming computer, then this Intel i9-12900K and Intel Arc A750 bundle is a great place to start. $530 at Amazon

If you're looking for some great value, Intel's 12th generation processors are available. And if you want to upgrade to the latest, you can score a good discount on its 13th generation processor as well.

Regardless of what you choose, you'll be getting great power and the processor will be efficient. Just make sure that you While you're at it, make sure you're picking up the right type of RAM for your new processor, and maybe take a look at picking up a new case while you're at it.